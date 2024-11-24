The Lavish Life Of Matthew McConaughey's Kids
There's probably a lot you don't know about Matthew McConaughey. For example, Matthew McConaughey worried he'd never find love before meeting his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. Matthew McConaughey has also made surprising career moves, and Matthew McConaughey has had a real-life haunted house experience. But what you probably do know about the Oscar-winning actor is that he's got a lot of money. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Matthew's fortune to be at $160 million — a staggering amount that he's amassed thanks to his work in projects like "Interstellar," "Dazed and Confused," "Magic Mike," and more.
Matthew's insane net worth has allowed him to travel, purchase beautiful properties, and give back to his community. It's also allowed him to provide for his kids in a major way. Matthew and Camila have three children: Levi McConaughey, Vida McConaughey, and Livingston McConaughey. They're all quite accustomed to luxury.
Matthew McConaughey's kids live in a gorgeous mansion
Matthew McConaughey's kids have always lived in lavish homes. Whether near the Pacific Ocean or in Matthew's home state of Texas, they have become familiar with luxury real estate. For several years, Matthew and his family lived in a Malibu mansion that the actor purchased in 2007 for $10 million. In 2014, the McConaughey family relocated to Austin. Two years prior, the actor had bought a 10,800-square-foot home for a reported $6 million, and they eventually offloaded their California residence for nearly $15 million in 2020. Despite the move, the family has fond memories of their life on the West Coast. "We were living a happy life in Malibu," Camila Alves McConaughey told the Los Angeles Times. "We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey."
The McConaughey family doesn't spend all their time in Texas, though — they've also got a place in Hawaii. In 2021, Matthew purchased a Kailua-Kona estate for nearly $8 million. The property features a gorgeous 5,300-square-foot home with a wine cellar, multiple suites, and indoor and outdoor kitchens. The home has stunning ocean views, and the backyard features multiple chic sitting areas, a fire pit, and a gorgeous 66-foot infinity pool. Not a bad place to vacation as a kid.
They've traveled by private jet
Matthew McConaughey's kids have had lots of unique experiences that few others have. One experience they've definitely had is flying by private jet. Matthew and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, don't offer certain aspects of their life for public consumption, especially concerning their children. However, they have been spotted boarding private jets with their children in the past. And considering how often Matthew himself has flown private, it's safe to assume his entire family joins him at least a fair amount. And it's a lot to shell out. Assuming Matthew and his family fly private from their home in Austin, Texas, to their vacation home near Hilo, Hawaii, at a minimum of $3,500 per hour for a charter flight, Matthew is spending at least $24,000 to get himself, his wife, and his kids across the ocean.
Matthew and Camila don't exclusively fly private (no word on their kids). And they've had some scary experiences in the air. On a 2023 Lufthansa from Texas to Germany, the plane hit some nasty turbulence and caused havoc. The airplane experienced zero gravity, and multiple passengers were hospitalized after the incident. "It was a hell of a scare. A complete loss of control, a 100% feeling of, 'I am not in control.' I have no way to get control of this situation at the moment," Matthew said of the ordeal on an episode of the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."
Matthew McConaughey's kids take stunning vacations
Matthew McConaughey and his wife have always made it a priority to travel with their kids. "My woman, Levi's mother, is very adaptable, and loves to travel as well. So we said, instead of keeping Levi at home, 'If there's any place we want to go, honey, we don't want to say no because of Levi,'" Matthew told Chron shortly after becoming a father. And the kids have been to a lot of places. For example, in 2022, the McConaughey family took a European vacation over the summer, and they were spotted cliff jumping in Greece.
The McConaugheys also spend ample time in Camila's home country of Brazil. In 2016, Matthew shared on an episode of "The Tonight Show" that his family was headed to the South American country for the holidays. His children were preparing for the excursion by brushing up on the language. "The kids are taking Portuguese classes for the last week. They already know a lot of Portuguese, but they're taking Portuguese classes five hours a day for the last week in prep for going on this trip," Matthew said.
Matthew is teaching his children the importance of giving back to special places. As noted, the McConaughey family owns property in Hawaii, and they were especially distressed in 2023 when the state was ravaged by wildfires. Matthew and his son Levi McConaughey got on social media to share that they were funding a shipment of supplies to help children and families in need. "Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it," Matthew said on Instagram.
Levi McConaughey travels for one of his hobbies
Matthew McConaughey loves to surf, and his oldest child, Levi, has adopted the hobby. Levi surfs frequently, often sharing footage of himself riding waves on Instagram. While surfing isn't necessarily an expensive hobby — there isn't much equipment involved, and all of it can be purchased at relatively affordable prices — it's also not an accessible hobby, especially for someone who lives in Austin, Texas. For Levi to maintain his hobby, he has to travel. Levi could take a three-and-a-half hour drive to Galveston, Texas to surf, or he could accompany his father to California while Matthew is there for work. However, it appears that Levi does most of his surfing in Hawaii (a semi-convenient location for the young surfer considering his family owns a vacation home there). Adding travel to the mix makes surfing an expensive hobby.
Surfing isn't the only hobby Levi has to travel for — he also appears to enjoy snowboarding. The Oscar winner's son has shared footage on Instagram of himself on a mountain, and while there are places for winter sports in Texas, they use man-made snow. To get a natural ride, Levi has to travel. On top of that, snowboarding is a rather expensive hobby. Riders have to buy boards, gear to stay protected from the elements, and all the passes necessary to get up and down the mountains. It's not cheap for Matthew's oldest kid to stay entertained.
Levi McConaughey already has a legitimate acting credit
As actors whose parents aren't famous can attest, it's not easy to get a legitimate acting credit. But those with famous parents have a much easier time getting their foot in the door. And Matthew McConaughey's son, Levi McConaughey, already has a credit to his name. The young actor spent part of 2024 filming the movie "Way of the Warrior Kid," the screen adaptation of the Jocko Willink book of the same name. And it isn't some small project with people who were just happy to get funding — it's a movie deal worth a reported $85 million that stars Chris Pratt and Linda Cardelini. Not bad for Levi's debut.
And it seems that Levi has his father's full support. Additionally, the Oscar winner vocalized his support of his children following his footsteps long before Levi began acting professionally. "I want [my kids] to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do. Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo," Matthew told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. And Matthew seemed to be particularly supportive of Levi acting one day. "He's a great salesman, he's a great debater, he's a great storyteller, he's becoming a really good storyteller," Matthew said.
Levi McConaughey has attended exclusive events
Being the child of a celebrity comes with perks, and many have little to do with having money. Nepo babies also have access to exclusive events they'd have no business attending otherwise. Levi McConaughey has had unique experiences thanks to his father, Matthew McConaughey, like attending the 2023 Game Awards. Years prior, in 2021, Levi, his mother, and his siblings joined Matthew in Los Angeles on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie "Sing 2."
Not all of Levi's unique experiences have been purely for his enjoyment. In 2023, while in France for Paris Fashion Week, Levi and some of his family volunteered at a high-end Parisian restaurant to serve meals to those who usually go hungry. The Oscar-winner's son documented his experience on Instagram. "A few trips back I got the chance to cook at @refettorioparis for some people that don't normally get to have a really nice meal. Refettorio Paris serves first-class meals to the homeless. They made a great restaurant with high-end chefs to cook — using produce that was going to be thrown away," Levi said. "It was really cool to serve some people that don't normally get to have it."
Vida McConaughey wears designer clothes
Matthew McConaughey isn't necessarily known for his style. However, his daughter, Vida McConaughey, is a fashion icon in the making thanks to having access to designer duds. Vida isn't photographed in public often, but when she is, she's usually in something designer. For example, back in 2021, when Vida and her family attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Sing 2," the young fashion maven wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana dress for the occasion. Anyone looking to copy Vida's look from the event would need to drop $2,345.
In 2023, Vida attended the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week with her mom and brother, and the whole family was decked out in pieces by the designer. Vida wore a dress that was part of McCartney's collaboration with artist Yoshitomo Nara. Not only was it pricey, it was a limited edition piece, making it even more desirable. The Stella McCartney x Yoshitomo Nara collection isn't available for purchase on McCartney's website anymore. Pieces from the collection are available online for resale, each going for hundreds of dollars — and that's at a discount.
She's been to multiple fashion shows
Clearly, Vida McConaughey is a young fashionista, but it would be more surprising if she weren't, since she's already been to multiple designer fashion shows. In early 2024, Vida and her mother, Camila Alves McConaughey, attended the Hermès Birkin fashion show. The duo stunned in matching red outfits and black footwear. About a year before, Camila took Vida and her older brother, Levi McConaughey, to Paris Fashion Week, and the trio attended the Stella McCartney show. The family members stunned in coordinated outfits. "The collection was beeeeauuutiiifulll !!!! Fun, classy, inspiring, and for all kinds!! Sending love my friend," Camila said on Instagram. "Support the ones that are doing good and the ones in need."
Attending a fashion show might not seem like an obvious sign of privilege, but it is. First, most fashion shows are not open to the public — they're invite only. Attendees need to be on the designer's radar to get an invitation, which means either being a public figure or having enough money to purchase their items. As for the fashion shows that do sell tickets, they're very hard to come by. There are lots of waiting lists involved, and those who have access tickets need to fork over plenty of cash — some VIP tickets can cost $4,000 or more. While Vida's parents could certainly afford to purchase her a ticket, she likely doesn't need to worry about that. Given her mother's career as a model and her father's career as an actor, she's received a lot of invitations to fashion shows.
Vida McConaughey has already found work as an actor
Fashion shows aren't the only unique experience Vida McConaughey has had. The young creative has already flexed her acting muscles — she had a cameo in the 2021 film "Sing 2." "Vida got a couple of lines in 'Sing 2.' She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, 'This is the best day of my life,'" Matthew McConaughey shared of his daughter on an episode of "The Tonight Show." And it was quite the film for Vida to be part of. The sequel to "Sing," the movie boasted quite the cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Pharrell Williams, and Taron Egerton, among others. It was also incredibly successful — "Sing 2" raked in over $400 million worldwide at the box office.
Vida's part in "Sing 2," and the movie as a whole, was more important to Matthew than just its cast and its success. As the actor explained, before making "Sing," the Oscar winner hadn't starred in anything he could show his children ("Dallas Buyers Club" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation" aren't exactly kid-friendly). But when "Sing" came along, he had a project he could show to his kids. "I remember sitting in the premiere of ["Sing"] and they're listening and going, 'Hey, that sounds like...' They had that moment where they look at the screen, audio, look at me sitting next to them, do the math and go, 'That's you!' That was really cool to them. And that was something I did for them and the kid in all of us," Matthew told People.
The kids have gotten to meet super famous people
Matthew McConaughey's kids already have two famous people living in their house(s), but they've met members of the Hollywood elite. For example, in 2023, Matthew brought his son Livingston McConaughey with him to a Golden State Warriors playoff game. After the Warriors' win, Matthew introduced Livingston to NBA superstar Draymond Green. The McConaughey kids have grown up with some celebrities, too. Matthew is good friends with "Cheers" star Woody Harrelson, whom his kids call their uncle, and in 2023, Harrelson attended Vida McConaughey's birthday party.
The kids have worked with superstars, too. As noted, Vida made a cameo in the 2021 film "Sing 2," her voice appearing alongside today's most famous working actors. While it is possible Vida didn't meet any celebrities while recording her line, she likely met at least some of her co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie — Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, and more were all in attendance, as were Vida and her family. Levi McConaughey has most definitely worked with some superstars, though. The young actor worked on the film "Way of the Warrior Kid" alongside Chris Pratt and Linda Cardelini.