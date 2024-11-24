The Lavish Life Of Matthew McConaughey's Kids

Matthew McConaughey and his wife have always made it a priority to travel with their kids. "My woman, Levi's mother, is very adaptable, and loves to travel as well. So we said, instead of keeping Levi at home, 'If there's any place we want to go, honey, we don't want to say no because of Levi,'" Matthew told Chron shortly after becoming a father. And the kids have been to a lot of places. For example, in 2022, the McConaughey family took a European vacation over the summer, and they were spotted cliff jumping in Greece.

The McConaugheys also spend ample time in Camila's home country of Brazil. In 2016, Matthew shared on an episode of "The Tonight Show" that his family was headed to the South American country for the holidays. His children were preparing for the excursion by brushing up on the language. "The kids are taking Portuguese classes for the last week. They already know a lot of Portuguese, but they're taking Portuguese classes five hours a day for the last week in prep for going on this trip," Matthew said.

Matthew is teaching his children the importance of giving back to special places. As noted, the McConaughey family owns property in Hawaii, and they were especially distressed in 2023 when the state was ravaged by wildfires. Matthew and his son Levi McConaughey got on social media to share that they were funding a shipment of supplies to help children and families in need. "Grateful we can help get these critical supplies to children and families who need it," Matthew said on Instagram.

