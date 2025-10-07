How Travis Kelce Accidentally Revealed His Proposal Plans To Taylor Swift
Apparently even famous football players get nervous when it's time to get down on one knee. On October 6, 2025, Taylor Swift appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and dished about saying "yes" to Travis Kelce. As it turns out, Kelce had the pre-proposal jitters. And, Swift had a serious hunch that the big question was coming.
Plenty of fans thought they knew when Kelce proposed to Swift, and if you suspected that it was after she appeared on his "New Heights" podcast, you were right. In fact, according to Swift, her appearance on the August episode was a big part of the proposal. "I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of like a distraction, sort of [a] ruse to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Swift said. She noted that there was an unusual change to the decor for their podcast recording, mentioning the "fully just blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."
Yet, it seemingly wasn't Kelce's carefully hidden yard that really tipped Swift off that she was about to get engaged. According to her, Kelce said his "heart [was] racing," and she noted, "I've never seen this dude nervous. Ever." After the pair finished recording the podcast, Kelce took Swift outside for the big moment. "And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous, and it was the best possible case scenario," Swift explained.
The couple is already getting questions about the wedding
Fans are excited whenever new details about Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift are revealed. Hearing Swift talk about the normalcy of the big moment between Travis' butterflies and Swift's suspicion was a particularly intimate part of the story. Interestingly, the same day Swift was sharing deets about the proposal with Jimmy Fallon, Travis was also getting grilled about the situation in front of the world, too. Travis appeared on "Good Morning America" alongside his teammate Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid, and brother Jason Kelce. And, Jason didn't shy away from attempting to give the people what they want: more Tayvis news.
"Trav, when's the wedding?" Jason asked. "I was wondering what he was going to ask," Travis said to his friends as they all laughed. While he clearly found his brother's attempt at hard-hitting journalism funny, he did not disclose any info about the wedding. That said, we can all be fairly sure about one thing regarding the imminent nuptials: Swift and Travis are sure to have "the wedding of the century" in the eyes of their fans.