10 Times Lauren Sanchez Bezos Showed Off Her Killer Legs In Questionable Outfits

A great pair of gams can be a fabulous accessory. But, can nice legs save a bad outfit? The answer is no, and we can thank none other than Lauren Sánchez Bezos for showing us why time and time again. Lauren loves to put her killer legs on display, but this can't distract from her not-so-killer wardrobe.

We have been seeing a lot more of Lauren since she got together with hubby Jeff Bezos, but her strange style choices aren't anything new. She wore plenty of inappropriate outfits back when she was a news anchor, and these days, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' outfits are often screaming trophy wife gone wrong. Lauren's tacky outfits frequently prove that money can't buy you class, and they also show that a great pair of legs can't save every ensemble. So, despite her enviable bank account, Lauren's fashion choices still manage to leave a lot to be desired. There have been plenty of outfits she's sported over the years that made us wish she was prioritizing good style over showing skin.