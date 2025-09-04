Inappropriate Outfits Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Wore When She Was A News Anchor
These days, we're used to seeing Lauren Sánchez Bezos in outfits that scream trophy wife gone wrong. Believe it or not, though, she was prone to rocking inappropriate looks long before her billionaire hubby Jeff Bezos put a ring on it. Before she was Mrs. Bezos, Lauren was a journalist. Her career allowed her to grace many screens, from Fox's "Good Day LA" to "Extra." No matter where she went, though, it's clear that she always wore whatever she wanted — even if it wasn't exactly appropriate for the occasion.
Whether you consider yourself a fan of Lauren or a hater, we can all agree that she has an enviable amount of confidence when it comes to how she dresses. She loves a body-hugging frock, a cleavage-bearing top, a sky-high hemline, and of course, a really, really tight corset. For most of us, there is a time and place for rocking risqué fashion. And, working as a TV anchor would definitely not be the time or place. That said, based on her work wardrobe from her younger years, it seems that Lauren did not share this perspective. And, there are a few looks she sported, in particular, that prove it.
Her exposed bra and miniskirt 'fit
Lauren Sánchez Bezos was one of Fox's "Good Day LA" co-hosts between 2011 and 2017. Back in 2011 during a Fox 11 noon news broadcast, Lauren took to the anchor chair in an outfit that definitely didn't look fit for the occasion. She paired what looked to be a leather miniskirt with a gray T-shirt. And, as if the miniskirt wasn't questionable enough, she spiced up the tee a bit by leaving her black bra exposed. This outfit probably should have been saved for when she had a concert to go to.
When she wore leather pants for an interview
After her days as a host on "Extra," Lauren Sánchez Bezos returned to visit her old stomping grounds for an interview in 2018. While she didn't sport the most inappropriate outfit she's ever worn, she still donned an ensemble that was a bit odd for the occasion. Up top, Lauren wore a nude cleavage-bearing top. Yet, she paired it with an odd choice on the bottom: leather pants. Most of us can agree that leather pants are best for a night out look, but Lauren apparently isn't most of us.
Her bold bikini moment
In her defense, Lauren Sánchez Bezos did refer to this as her "most revealing photo shoot ever" up front. Yet, that still doesn't change the fact that she appeared on "Extra" posing in a teeny bikini. The scantily clad 2005 photo shoot was originally for Us Weekly. Yet, "Extra" was eager to show off their behind-the-scenes footage of their former cohost's beach-ready modeling moment. Suffice it to say, Lauren is definitely in the minority when it comes to folks who would have the confidence to strip down like this at their job.
Her itsy bitsy red dress
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and a super short hemline go together like PB&J, and it's clear that this doesn't really change based on where she's headed. In 2019, Lauren sauntered into the "Extra" Season 25 kick off party in some very high heels and an even higher hemline. She wore a red minidress with a zipper right down the front. Since the former "Extra" correspondent was just visiting her old haunts for the special occasion, she wasn't exactly on the job while sporting this 'fit, but it was still an odd fashion choice, nonetheless.
When she rocked club-wear to report the weather
When Lauren Sánchez Bezos filled in for the weather person on Fox 11 News, the forecast was apparently cloudy with a chance of gams. A screenshot from the broadcast proves that Lauren's lethal legs stole the show before she had work done. And, it also proves that her work wardrobe and night out wardrobe were one and the same. It goes without saying that her super-short black miniskirt and strappy sandals didn't exactly fit the vibe of a weather report.
Her slinky LBD
Believe it or not, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' miniskirt moment wasn't her only inappropriate weather woman look. She once showed off her curves in a skin-tight minidress while reporting mild weather in Los Angeles. Sure — this minidress didn't hold a candle to Lauren's uncomfortable-looking future wedding dress that had us low key stressed. It did, however, show us that her love of form-fitting attire is nothing new. And, from the look of it, Lauren seemingly doesn't mind a not-so-comfy outfit if it means she's showing off her silhouette — even when she's reporting the weather.