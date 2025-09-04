Inappropriate Outfits Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Wore When She Was A News Anchor

These days, we're used to seeing Lauren Sánchez Bezos in outfits that scream trophy wife gone wrong. Believe it or not, though, she was prone to rocking inappropriate looks long before her billionaire hubby Jeff Bezos put a ring on it. Before she was Mrs. Bezos, Lauren was a journalist. Her career allowed her to grace many screens, from Fox's "Good Day LA" to "Extra." No matter where she went, though, it's clear that she always wore whatever she wanted — even if it wasn't exactly appropriate for the occasion.

Whether you consider yourself a fan of Lauren or a hater, we can all agree that she has an enviable amount of confidence when it comes to how she dresses. She loves a body-hugging frock, a cleavage-bearing top, a sky-high hemline, and of course, a really, really tight corset. For most of us, there is a time and place for rocking risqué fashion. And, working as a TV anchor would definitely not be the time or place. That said, based on her work wardrobe from her younger years, it seems that Lauren did not share this perspective. And, there are a few looks she sported, in particular, that prove it.