Pax Jolie-Pitt Grew Up To Be Stunning (With A Jawline Sharp Enough To Slice)
The world was introduced to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt in 2007, when Jolie adopted the then-three-year-old boy from an orphanage in Vietnam. Soon after bringing him home, Jolie spoke to MSN about Pax, explaining that he was adjusting to the idea of freedom after spending his infancy sleeping on a small iron bed with 20 other children, having no control over his life whatsoever (via People). Pitt officially adopted Pax in 2008.
All these years later, Pax has transformed into a confident, handsome young man with an incredibly sharp jawline, but the tragic details about Pax didn't end when he came to the US. In the summer of 2024, Pax endured a brutal e-bike accident, sustaining head trauma and hip pain as a result, per People. So, the fact that he was dapper and grinning next to two of Jolie and Pitt's other children — Zahara and Maddox — at the 2024 New York Film Festival just two months after the ordeal is nothing short of a miracle.
The e-bike accident left Pax with visable scars
Pax Jolie-Pitt's recovery is remarkable, but he didn't escape the e-bike accident unscathed. As reported by USA Today, when Pax started the red carpet circuit for his mother Angelina Jolie's film "Without Blood" in early September 2024, he had visible scars on his forehead that he sustained after the accident. While apparent, the red marks on his forehead don't impact Pax's natural beauty.
Plus, Pax's style has been just as sharp as it was before the accident. His outfits are always coordinated, whether he's posing in a gray suit and tie with matching shades at a premiere event or caught in upscale streetwear by paparazzi while casually walking around with his mom. He's also not afraid to mix formal attire with streetwear, like he did at the premiere of "The Outsiders" on Broadway in April 2024, when he paired a black tuxedo jacket with a white t-shirt, loose black pants, and white Converse sneakers. No risk is too small for Pax, in fashion or sports, and his cool vibe overpowers his scars, rendering them almost unnoticeable.