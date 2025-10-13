Pax Jolie-Pitt Grew Up To Be Stunning (With A Jawline Sharp Enough To Slice)

The world was introduced to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt in 2007, when Jolie adopted the then-three-year-old boy from an orphanage in Vietnam. Soon after bringing him home, Jolie spoke to MSN about Pax, explaining that he was adjusting to the idea of freedom after spending his infancy sleeping on a small iron bed with 20 other children, having no control over his life whatsoever (via People). Pitt officially adopted Pax in 2008.

All these years later, Pax has transformed into a confident, handsome young man with an incredibly sharp jawline, but the tragic details about Pax didn't end when he came to the US. In the summer of 2024, Pax endured a brutal e-bike accident, sustaining head trauma and hip pain as a result, per People. So, the fact that he was dapper and grinning next to two of Jolie and Pitt's other children — Zahara and Maddox — at the 2024 New York Film Festival just two months after the ordeal is nothing short of a miracle.