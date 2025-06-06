10 Rumors About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Kids We Couldn't Ignore

From meeting on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2003, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became one of Hollywood's more iconic "it" couples for over a decade. Whether it be due to their glaring good looks or individual success as actors, the general public couldn't keep their eyes away from the budding couple during their joint outings. It didn't take long for the two to venture into parenthood. After adopting Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2002, Jolie continued to seek out orphanages, leading her to adopt Zahara Jolie-Pitt in 2005 and Pax Jolie-Pitt in 2007. Jolie and Pitt also naturally had children of their own, with them introducing Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2006, and later Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2008.

Their relationship, however, was riddled with numerous rumors from the start, such as Pitt allegedly cheating on ex Jennifer Aniston with Angelina. This eventually trickled down to their tribe of mixed children, which, given their parents' status, was hard to avoid. Despite Pitt and Jolie's children leading lavish lives in private, the general public couldn't help but pry into aspects of their lives away from the cameras. From their privileges as children of celebrities to their estrangement from their father, some of these rumors were difficult to look away from. To learn more about these alleged details of their lives, here are 10 rumors about Pitt and Jolie's kids we couldn't ignore!