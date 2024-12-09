Tragic Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Son Pax

Former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together: three biologically and three adopted. Their fourth child, who is actually their second-oldest, is Pax Jolie-Pitt. He was born in 2003 and joined the family about four years later. He's had a stunning transformation over the years, going from a cute and fun-loving little boy to a handsome e-bike-riding young adult.

Though he and his siblings have enjoyed lavish lives, the brood has spent most of their time out of the spotlight. But just because a family has money doesn't mean it's a happy one, which the public came to learn after an alleged abuse case emerged in 2016 that involved the entire Jolie-Pitt clan. Pax may be a nepo baby, but he isn't without his fair share of struggles, beginning from the moment he was born in Southeast Asia to suffering from a car accident as an adult on a busy street in Los Angeles.