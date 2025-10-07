Nicole Kidman's Understated Revenge Outfit Earned Her Royal Comparisons
Breakups hurt no matter who you are. But getting compared to the most iconic post-breakup look in history has to soften the blow a bit. As Keith Urban's post-divorce behavior keeps getting more bizarre, Nicole Kidman has been leaving a very different impression on fans. Her bold breakup hairstyle totally transformed her look at Paris Fashion Week. And the outfit she wore for the occasion is prompting netizens to make the most coveted royal comparison there is.
Through the years, plenty of highly-publicized breakups have been followed by celebrity revenge dresses that stunned the world. Still, it isn't easy to live up to the original – the iconic revenge dress that Princess Diana wore after her split from King Charles III. According to folks on the internet, though, Kidman has officially done it. Her revenge outfit was a far cry from Diana's form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black dress with tights, pumps, and stunning jewels. However, Kidman's outfit proved that the modern revenge look can be effortless and easy while letting your own beauty do the talking.
Kidman hit the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week in an outfit that plenty of people have in their closets: a comfy-looking pair of light wash, wide-leg jeans and an oversized, white button-down. Just a week after she filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, this outfit made Kidman look unbothered, easygoing, and like she'd look stunning in anything. And isn't that the ultimate revenge?
Like Princess Diana, Nicole Kidman seems to be winning the divorce so far
As soon as photos of Nicole Kidman's modern take on the revenge dress took the internet by storm, the Princess Diana comparisons started rolling in. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a side-by-side of Kidman's look next to Diana's iconic dress with the caption, "Freedom changes you." "Icons of grace and beauty," one commenter called the pair of blonde bombshells. "This is the greatest revenge look i've seen in my life nicole GODman," another X user wrote. One commenter called her "Princess Diana for the modern age," and another replied, "Exactlyyy a little more unbothered but chic."
Kidman shared photos of her revenge look on Instagram and received an onslaught of positive comments. Among them were more than a few crown emojis and plenty of references to Kidman's royal-style revenge look. "We love you, you regal Queen!" one commenter wrote. "Divorce never looked so good," added another. Evidently, Kidman has completely redefined the revenge outfit. And, for even more revenge, the outpouring of support this look earned proves that everyone is on her side amid the messy split.