George Clooney Accidentally Crowns Hunter Biden The Winner Of Their Nasty Feud
It's hardly a secret that Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, is no fan of George Clooney. Clooney, a lifelong Democrat who frequently donates to the party, was among the most prominent voices to call on Joe to drop out of the 2024 presidential race amid concerns over Joe's health during his bid for a second term in office. The then-president ultimately relented, and his Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins as the new Democratic nominee. However, Harris was unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump on Election Day. In turn, Hunter not only lashed out at Harris, but also took aim at Clooney. And some of Clooney's more recent comments appear to have netizens crowing Hunter as the winner of their nasty feud.
In an October 2025 interview with Esquire, Clooney opened up about raising his children on a farm in France, as he wanted to keep them away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Mind you, Clooney purchased his property in France in 2021, and moved there with his family on a permanent basis in early 2024 — months before the election. So, he's technically not on the list of celebrities who left the U.S. after Trump's win. Still, the fact that he spends most of his time overseas has some taking Hunter's side with respect to Clooney's perceived impact on the election. "Adorable! Threw a grenade into the last election, but it's cute that he's not exposed to the consequences. Glad your kids aren't in this hellhole," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "No one cares about your kids, George because you've screwed over all of our kids with your editorial last year," another added.
What did Hunter Biden say about George Clooney?
The second X user we quoted refers to an op-ed George Clooney wrote for The New York Times in July 2024, in which the "Batman & Robin" actor made it perfectly clear that he felt it would be best if Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election and allowed another candidate to take his place in the race against Donald Trump. "I love Joe Biden. ... In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced," Clooney wrote, adding, "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."
When Joe did drop out of the race and Kamala Harris taking his spot at the top of the ticket didn't work out the way Democrats had hoped, Joe's son, Hunter Biden, did not hold his tongue. He blamed the party for the loss and criticizing its members for their perceived betrayal of his father. Naturally, Clooney was not spared Hunter's wrath. "F*** you," Hunter said in a July 2025 interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, adding, "What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his f***ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f***ing New York Times to undermine the president?" Jeez, Hunter. Tell us how you really feel.