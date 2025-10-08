George Clooney Accidentally Crowns Hunter Biden The Winner Of Their Nasty Feud

It's hardly a secret that Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, is no fan of George Clooney. Clooney, a lifelong Democrat who frequently donates to the party, was among the most prominent voices to call on Joe to drop out of the 2024 presidential race amid concerns over Joe's health during his bid for a second term in office. The then-president ultimately relented, and his Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins as the new Democratic nominee. However, Harris was unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump on Election Day. In turn, Hunter not only lashed out at Harris, but also took aim at Clooney. And some of Clooney's more recent comments appear to have netizens crowing Hunter as the winner of their nasty feud.

In an October 2025 interview with Esquire, Clooney opened up about raising his children on a farm in France, as he wanted to keep them away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Mind you, Clooney purchased his property in France in 2021, and moved there with his family on a permanent basis in early 2024 — months before the election. So, he's technically not on the list of celebrities who left the U.S. after Trump's win. Still, the fact that he spends most of his time overseas has some taking Hunter's side with respect to Clooney's perceived impact on the election. "Adorable! Threw a grenade into the last election, but it's cute that he's not exposed to the consequences. Glad your kids aren't in this hellhole," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "No one cares about your kids, George because you've screwed over all of our kids with your editorial last year," another added.