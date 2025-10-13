Side By Side Pics Of Christie Brinkley Show How Plastic Surgery Totally Changed Her Face
Sometimes you see side-by-side photos of a celebrity at different ages and you can't help but wonder if they have gotten some work done. A lot of those famous folks are pretty cagey about providing any answers, but every once in a while, someone like Christie Brinkley is open about their plastic surgery and the details of their cosmetic journey.
Brinkley first gained fame as a cover model for magazines such as Glamour and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has remained busy for decades in various fields, including an occasional showbiz career, popping up in projects like "National Lampoon's Vacation" and "Parks and Recreation." She was even the Lemur on Season 7 of "The Masked Singer"! It appears that she also lives by the creed of "once a supermodel, always a supermodel," but it takes work to maintain the "super" part of that equation.
Brinkley opened up about what that work entails during a chat with People, and it sounds like she is just as concerned about feeling good as she is about looking good and flaunting it at 71, as of 2025. As she detailed, "I mainly do lasers. I don't try to get rid of every wrinkle." She also knows what she wants to avoid, adding, "I've dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city. I don't want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It's mainly about health for me now."
Christie Brinkley weaves advocacy into her cosmetic procedures
Christie Brinkley is just one of those people who continues to look wonderful, whether she's going makeup-free or using an array of products. Lifting the curtain on her skincare journey, Brinkley posted a nearly seven-minute video to Instagram in March 2023 from the office of her dermatologist.
The model kept things vanity-free, giving her followers a behind-the-scenes peek of the operation on her, as well as a moment in which she bathed in numbing cream. She also made sure to note that getting poked and scanned by lasers can be an important part of staying healthy. As she wrote in the caption, "I may joke around in the video, but if you're a beach bum like me doing annual body scans for skin cancer is no joke. It's a necessary part of any wellness plan."
That sense of advocacy is also present in Brinkley's modeling career, which makes sense considering her influence and years of experience. She is happy to witness some of the changes that have happened in her industry, including a push for greater inclusivity. As she put it in her People interview, "The most beautiful thing that's happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful. And it includes us 'seasoned' gals." However, there is still work to be done, as she added, "Age is the last frontier. You see older women on runways and in magazines but it's still not enough." With Brinkley leading the way, we're confident that a meaningful push can be made to get those "seasoned gals" more respect.