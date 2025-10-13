Side By Side Pics Of Christie Brinkley Show How Plastic Surgery Totally Changed Her Face

Sometimes you see side-by-side photos of a celebrity at different ages and you can't help but wonder if they have gotten some work done. A lot of those famous folks are pretty cagey about providing any answers, but every once in a while, someone like Christie Brinkley is open about their plastic surgery and the details of their cosmetic journey.

Brinkley first gained fame as a cover model for magazines such as Glamour and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has remained busy for decades in various fields, including an occasional showbiz career, popping up in projects like "National Lampoon's Vacation" and "Parks and Recreation." She was even the Lemur on Season 7 of "The Masked Singer"! It appears that she also lives by the creed of "once a supermodel, always a supermodel," but it takes work to maintain the "super" part of that equation.

Brinkley opened up about what that work entails during a chat with People, and it sounds like she is just as concerned about feeling good as she is about looking good and flaunting it at 71, as of 2025. As she detailed, "I mainly do lasers. I don't try to get rid of every wrinkle." She also knows what she wants to avoid, adding, "I've dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city. I don't want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It's mainly about health for me now."