Christie Brinkley, 71, Flaunts Lethal Legs That Give Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt A Run For Her Money

What happens when an Uptown Girl meets a Fox Girl? It's a battle of the blondes — and of the legs. Supermodel Christie Brinkley appeared on "Fox and Friends" on May 8, 2025, to promote her new book, a biography titled "Uptown Girl: A Memoir." She was interviewed by one of the morning show's anchors, Ainsley Earhardt. Both blonde, tan, and tall, the two could almost pass for cousins.

They aren't completely alike, though, starting with their ages. Brinkley celebrated her 71st birthday on February 2, 2025, while Earhardt will be 49 on September 20. That's over a two-decade age difference, with the Fox personality only nine years older than Brinkley's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

One more significant way the two are different? Legs. There's a mere one-inch height discrepancy between the two (Brinkley is 5'9", Earhardt is reportedly 5'8"), but the woman who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition over ten times appears to have legs miles longer than the TV host — and she's not afraid to show them off.