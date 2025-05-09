Christie Brinkley, 71, Flaunts Lethal Legs That Give Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt A Run For Her Money
What happens when an Uptown Girl meets a Fox Girl? It's a battle of the blondes — and of the legs. Supermodel Christie Brinkley appeared on "Fox and Friends" on May 8, 2025, to promote her new book, a biography titled "Uptown Girl: A Memoir." She was interviewed by one of the morning show's anchors, Ainsley Earhardt. Both blonde, tan, and tall, the two could almost pass for cousins.
They aren't completely alike, though, starting with their ages. Brinkley celebrated her 71st birthday on February 2, 2025, while Earhardt will be 49 on September 20. That's over a two-decade age difference, with the Fox personality only nine years older than Brinkley's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.
One more significant way the two are different? Legs. There's a mere one-inch height discrepancy between the two (Brinkley is 5'9", Earhardt is reportedly 5'8"), but the woman who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition over ten times appears to have legs miles longer than the TV host — and she's not afraid to show them off.
She's got legs, and knows how to use them
Ainsley Earhardt has worn dresses and short skirts, including one leggy look for the Kentucky Derby that turned out to be a bit of a fashion nightmare — and she's even done a kick-line with the Radio City Rockettes. But her pants-clad bottom half just couldn't hold a candle to the long limbs of Christie Brinkley. When the supermodel stopped by "Fox and Friends" in May, she posed next to Earhardt in a pair of short shorts that showed off just above every inch of her legs. While Earhardt's own gams looked good in her slim-fitting trousers, they just couldn't compare to those of the woman who wrote a New York Times bestseller, has a Prosecco line, was a CoverGirl spokesperson for 25 years, gave a memorable performance on "The Masked Singer," and once had a relationship and split with rocker John Mellencamp.
Earhardt posted the pic on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but admire Brinkley. One commenter asked, "How do her legs look like that at her age?" while another simply said, "Beautiful legs," summing it up perfectly.
As for the Fox personality, she was entirely gracious about her guest despite being outshone in the legs department. "She is just as gorgeous and sweet in person as she seems to be," she wrote in her caption.