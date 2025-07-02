Christie Brinkley Is Stunning In Pics Before Plastic Surgery

Although her days as a young model are far behind her, former Sports Illustrated cover star Christie Brinkley is still capable of wowing fans with her bold looks. At 71 years old (at the time of this report), Brinkley flaunted lethal legs that gave Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt a run for her money. Her youthful appearance still lives on in her daughter, Sailor, who grew up to be her twin, and who Brinkley prepared to carry on her legacy entering the modelling world. That said, we still can't help but reminisce about the natural beauty that earned her fame before she piled on plastic surgery procedures to preserve it.

To celebrate the men and women who've served in the U.S. armed forces on Memorial Day 2025, Brinkley posted a throwback photo on Instagram that not only reminded her followers of her patriotic feelings but also of her stunning looks before her plastic surgery. "I salute our men and women of the Armed Services who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we cherish as laid out in our Constitution!" Brinkley wrote. "We must never take those rights for granted from our right to vote, free speech, equality, and liberty and justice for all!" Conversely, we salute Brinkley for her killer appearance, which was especially brought out by her large, shimmering smile, red lipstick, and luscious blonde hair. The servicemen she posed with in the post's later photos were clearly thrilled to be in the presence of such a beauty, who also wore a green USO jumpsuit. If looks do, indeed, kill, perhaps Brinkley could have fared well in the armed forces during her prime.