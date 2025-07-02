Christie Brinkley Is Stunning In Pics Before Plastic Surgery
Although her days as a young model are far behind her, former Sports Illustrated cover star Christie Brinkley is still capable of wowing fans with her bold looks. At 71 years old (at the time of this report), Brinkley flaunted lethal legs that gave Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt a run for her money. Her youthful appearance still lives on in her daughter, Sailor, who grew up to be her twin, and who Brinkley prepared to carry on her legacy entering the modelling world. That said, we still can't help but reminisce about the natural beauty that earned her fame before she piled on plastic surgery procedures to preserve it.
To celebrate the men and women who've served in the U.S. armed forces on Memorial Day 2025, Brinkley posted a throwback photo on Instagram that not only reminded her followers of her patriotic feelings but also of her stunning looks before her plastic surgery. "I salute our men and women of the Armed Services who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we cherish as laid out in our Constitution!" Brinkley wrote. "We must never take those rights for granted from our right to vote, free speech, equality, and liberty and justice for all!" Conversely, we salute Brinkley for her killer appearance, which was especially brought out by her large, shimmering smile, red lipstick, and luscious blonde hair. The servicemen she posed with in the post's later photos were clearly thrilled to be in the presence of such a beauty, who also wore a green USO jumpsuit. If looks do, indeed, kill, perhaps Brinkley could have fared well in the armed forces during her prime.
She's still got it
After her days posing with servicemen and appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, supermodel Christie Brinkley's stunning natural beauty was mildly adjusted by her obvious cosmetic procedures. Save for a few spots here and there, fans may notice she's stunningly devoid of most facial wrinkles, despite her age. Regardless, Brinkley has continued to be absolutely stunning without her makeup.
We can't deny Brinkley is still rocking the world with her killer looks, even as she advances through her golden years. Changes in the modern perception of beauty have allowed her to stay relevant and continue knocking fans dead, rather than fade into obscurity like other models from her era might have. "The most beautiful thing that's happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful," she told People in an interview published on April 17, 2025. "And it includes us 'seasoned' gals." As she advances through her 70s, Brinkley deserves nothing but praise for defying age barriers, rather than letting her elder status stop her from showcasing her beauty.