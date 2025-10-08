Taylor Swift Channels Trump For An Orange Look That Has Fans Screaming 'Republican Makeup'

Taylor Swift might have taken her new album's orange theme too far. While Swifties have been rocking out to "The Life of a Showgirl," Swift has been promoting her new record with various interviews, the latest of which was with Zane Lowe. Only, this time fans have more to say about the singer's choice of makeup than the actual conversation.

The "Opalite" singer's face resembled Donald Trump's during the interview, and while bad lighting might be to blame for her orange glow, many netizens have taken to X to liken Swift's look to what has become known as "Republican makeup," "conservative girl makeup," or "Mar-a-Lago face," if you will. Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs. Is her makeup hinting that she's reconsidered her political affiliation? Some fans seem to think so, with one lamenting on X, "Why she got republican hair [and] makeup on [crying emoji]." Several others echoed this comment, with one penning, "Why she orange?" Added another, "The level of MAGA she got [crying emoji]." It doesn't help that filler accusations stole the spotlight ahead of Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" release, with fans pointing out that the singer's cheeks looked unnaturally puffy during her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, but there's also the fact that her fiance, Travis Kelce, didn't exactly jump at the opportunity to criticize Trump when the latter attended the 2025 Super Bowl. When asked about the politician's attendance during a press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "That's awesome. It's a great honor, I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life ... " (via People).