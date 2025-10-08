Taylor Swift Channels Trump For An Orange Look That Has Fans Screaming 'Republican Makeup'
Taylor Swift might have taken her new album's orange theme too far. While Swifties have been rocking out to "The Life of a Showgirl," Swift has been promoting her new record with various interviews, the latest of which was with Zane Lowe. Only, this time fans have more to say about the singer's choice of makeup than the actual conversation.
The "Opalite" singer's face resembled Donald Trump's during the interview, and while bad lighting might be to blame for her orange glow, many netizens have taken to X to liken Swift's look to what has become known as "Republican makeup," "conservative girl makeup," or "Mar-a-Lago face," if you will. Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs. Is her makeup hinting that she's reconsidered her political affiliation? Some fans seem to think so, with one lamenting on X, "Why she got republican hair [and] makeup on [crying emoji]." Several others echoed this comment, with one penning, "Why she orange?" Added another, "The level of MAGA she got [crying emoji]." It doesn't help that filler accusations stole the spotlight ahead of Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" release, with fans pointing out that the singer's cheeks looked unnaturally puffy during her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."
Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, but there's also the fact that her fiance, Travis Kelce, didn't exactly jump at the opportunity to criticize Trump when the latter attended the 2025 Super Bowl. When asked about the politician's attendance during a press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "That's awesome. It's a great honor, I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life ... " (via People).
One of Swift's besties is rumored to be a Trump supporter
Who could ever forget the egotistical way Donald Trump exposed Brittany Mahomes as a "big MAGA fan"? The president took to Truth Social to inform the world that Taylor Swift's bestie approved of him after the internet meltdown that followed Mahomes liking one of the president's Instagram posts. Internet sleuths instantly started speculating whether or not the "Shake It Off" singer would distance herself from the former soccer player given their reportedly opposing political views. No such thing has happened, however. On the contrary, Swift seemingly defended Mahomes' Trump scandal on her song "CANCELLED!"
Despite the divisive political climate, it appears that some folks with opposing views can still get along — and even be friends — which should be a ray of hope for everyone living through these unprecedented times. Some Swifties, however, did not think it appropriate for Swift to use a song to defend her rumored MAGA friend. "'I like my friends cancelled' is the most tone deaf lyric a white billionaire with MAGA friends could release in this climate," one detractor penned on X.
Meanwhile, Mahomes has offered up plenty of praise for Swift's new album. On release day, she posted a snap of the vinyl record to her Instagram Stories, which included a hand-written letter from Swift. "@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!" she captioned the post (via the Daily Mail). Whether or not Swift's orange glow during her latest interview was an ode to her reportedly MAGA friend or her album's color theme (or a coincidence) remains a mystery, but it sure will keep people talking. That's just the life of a showgirl, babe.