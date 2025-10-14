Obama's Comments About 'Death & Insignificance' Had Trump Shade Written All Over It

While speaking at London's O2 Arena in late September 2025, Barack Obama took a swing at aging men in positions of power. The former president told historian David Olusoga (via Complex), "It's fair to say that 80% of the world's problems involve old men hanging on who are afraid of death and insignificance, and they won't let go. And, you know, they build pyramids, and they put their names on everything, and they get very anxious about it."

Greeted by cheers and applause from the audience, Obama's mention of "old men" was taken as a reference to President Donald Trump. After all, the former "Apprentice" host has a self-righteous pattern of plastering his name across just about anything – buildings, casinos, drinks, colognes, board games, airplanes, magazines, restaurants, and golf courses. With their golden interiors, Trump hotels (which also have his name scrawled upon them) arguably draw on the imagery of the pyramids Obama mentioned — constructions of golden sand condensed into building blocks. Obama's comments about age are especially notable in the wake of Trump's attempts to quash the health rumors about him and his inability to conceal the sickly bruises on his hand and elsewhere.

Obama has had shady takes on Trump before, so it's practically undeniable that the former president's comments were actually about Trump and the way he devalues others for the sake of his own name. However, Obama would go on to target the president even more directly.