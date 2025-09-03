Trump Finally Finds The Right Concealer For His Hand Bruise (If Only His Face Was So Lucky)

Donald Trump's omnipresent hand bruise has been a thorn in his side since he was on the campaign trail in 2024. Since people don't seem to buy the explanation that the bruise was formed due to handshaking/the anti-clotting effects of aspirin, the president has frequently smeared his hand with makeup. After this strategy drew more attention to the problem, Trump resorted to shady movements, placing his right hand protectively under the left. Now, however, Trump appears to be have landed on a more successful approach -– a concealer shade that matches his skin tone. While it's not completely camouflaging, this new makeup is far better than the much-lighter shades that only served to highlight the problem.

Unfortunately, Trump still hasn't been able to solve the more enduring issue with his face makeup. In July, the contrast between the president's face and his ears was an obvious example of yet another botched bronzer job. While it may not be as evident as his recent series of hand concealer fails, Trump's tan has drastically evolved since 2016, with the hue becoming less realistic. However, it's possible that Trump has different goals for his face makeup. "He must think it's a good look, and some people say when he's stressed, he uses more tan," Safia Cox, a celebrity makeup artist, informed the Mirror in January. "He's either really insecure, and it's for confidence and thinking he looks good, or he's being clever and doing it to get people to talk about him."