The Stunning Transformation Of Jennifer Love Hewitt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of iconic '90s heartthrobs who are barely recognizable today, Jennifer Love Hewitt might come to mind. After getting her start as a child star, she quickly climbed the ranks and cemented her place in Hollywood as one of the "it girls" of the era, alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, and Neve Campbell. But where dozens of '90s stars eventually faded into obscurity, Hewitt just kept on going. Although the famed singer, actor, and writer spent some time away from the limelight in the '10s, she's back now and better than ever.

There's no denying Hewitt has had an incredible career, spanning more than three decades. "There are people that blow up and are hugely famous," she remarked during a July 2025 Vulture interview. "And then there are those little warriors from the '90s who just keep going. I secretly root for all those people. We're steady little racehorses, and you can't get rid of us. We're a special breed." From her early days in Barbie commercials to her time as a triumphant final girl in "I Know What You Did Last Summer," along with her latest ventures, here is the stunning transformation of Hewitt.