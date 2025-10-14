The Unexpected Role Tarek El Moussa Played In Christina Haack's Nasty Split From Josh Hall

Christina Haack's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, helped give "The Flip Off" a major makeover. Speaking to People in October 2025, the "Christina in the Country" host revealed that she had no desire to collaborate with her then-husband Josh Hall on the spin-off show because their marriage had already been on the rocks for years by that point. Haack not only conveyed her wishes to the network but also to El Moussa directly, who responded with a crack about how her marriage would be over before the credits rolled on their second episode. However, when she and Hall actually called it quits, the HGTV star's first ex-husband stepped up to the plate to support Haack. In another People interview, she revealed that while she processed the end of her third marriage, El Moussa dealt with the professional end of things, confirming, "Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show."

To better understand the dynamics between these exes and co-stars, The List reached out to Kimberly Miller (JD, CFP®, LMFT) founder and chief divorce educator, PartWise, who proclaimed that although it's rare for former couples to function as a team again, it's not impossible. The expert believes El Moussa and Haack likely did some major "intentional emotional work" to improve their post-divorce relationship. She elaborated, "Co-parenting successfully or maintaining a professional relationship post-divorce takes boundaries, maturity, and shifting from a romantic partnership to a team-oriented mindset." Miller also pointed out communication could make or break a fragile dynamic like theirs. To El Moussa and Haack's credit, they seem to be doing everything by her book.