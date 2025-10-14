Former Trump Lawyers Who Brutally Turned Their Back On Him

You have to hand it to Donald Trump's most loyal lawyer — Rudy Giuliani's legal woes might have changed his lavish life, but despite having to give up many of his prized possessions (including his license to practice law in Washington, D.C.), he hasn't turned on Trump. As a thank-you, the president has announced he will be presenting Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Given the infamous attorney's spotty record, Trump has effectively rendered the prestige of said medal null and void.

There's a reason no other former Trump attorneys are in the running for the medal — they all swiftly turned on the divisive politician after finding themselves in hot legal water for trying to aid Trump in evading the law in one way or another. Michael Cohen, along with several others, is one of them. He is, perhaps, the most well-known Trump supporter-turned-critic that has emerged since the president's disgraceful exit from the White House in 2020 and was instrumental in Trump's subsequent hush money trial.

Trump has had no shortage of lawyers since some of his former attorneys brutally turned their backs on him. Alina Habba, who has been called out for being Trump's worst lawyer, certainly comes to mind. But Trump's new legal team would do well to remember what happened to his previous attorneys, and how the president had no problem throwing them under the bus to save his own skin. In retrospect, one can hardly blame Trump's former lawyers for trying to save themselves by turning on him.