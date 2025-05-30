A Former Trump Lawyer Gives Karoline Leavitt A Scathing New Nickname

She's been called out for her old-lady style, makeup fails, and tanning efforts that rival her boss, but there's more to Karoline Leavitt than just her appearance. When she steps behind the podium in the White House briefing room to do her job as White House press secretary, she tells journalists what's going on with President Donald Trump. When she opens the floor to questions, she also opens her mouth, and adamantly defends all of Trump's policies, even if in her support, she sometimes gets things wrong.

In the press room, and on the news network, there have been CNN personalities who didn't hesitate to put Leavitt in her place when she's stumbled through explanations that haven't exactly been fact-filled. On May 29, 2025, it wasn't the host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" who delivered a smackdown, but one of her guests.

Attorney Ty Cobb, whose LinkedIn profile lists that he was "Assistant to the President — Special Counsel" during part of Trump's first term, had more than a few scathing comments to share, including a brand-new nickname for the press secretary. Ladies and gentlemen, we present "creepy Karoline."