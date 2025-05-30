A Former Trump Lawyer Gives Karoline Leavitt A Scathing New Nickname
She's been called out for her old-lady style, makeup fails, and tanning efforts that rival her boss, but there's more to Karoline Leavitt than just her appearance. When she steps behind the podium in the White House briefing room to do her job as White House press secretary, she tells journalists what's going on with President Donald Trump. When she opens the floor to questions, she also opens her mouth, and adamantly defends all of Trump's policies, even if in her support, she sometimes gets things wrong.
In the press room, and on the news network, there have been CNN personalities who didn't hesitate to put Leavitt in her place when she's stumbled through explanations that haven't exactly been fact-filled. On May 29, 2025, it wasn't the host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" who delivered a smackdown, but one of her guests.
Attorney Ty Cobb, whose LinkedIn profile lists that he was "Assistant to the President — Special Counsel" during part of Trump's first term, had more than a few scathing comments to share, including a brand-new nickname for the press secretary. Ladies and gentlemen, we present "creepy Karoline."
Cobb had harsh words for Leavitt beyond the 'creepy' moniker
It's no surprise that Karoline Leavitt is an avid supporter of Donald Trump, even letting a MAGA makeover ruin her sense of style. The president of the United States gave her the honor of being the youngest White House Press Secretary in history, and in return, she dutifully relays his agenda to legions of reporters, and defends his actions when questioned. On May 29, she did just that, when she criticized judges in a U.S. Court of International Trade who blocked Trump's tariffs.
During a White House briefing, Leavitt declared the judges had "brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump" (per YouTube). Erin Burnett, host of CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," asked her guest, attorney Ty Cobb, what he thought of Leavitt's assessment of the ruling. "I don't think creepy Karoline, when she speaks, I don't think anybody in America really takes her seriously on a matter of substance," he responded, providing a new moniker for the list of brutal nicknames Leavitt has been saddled with.
Cobb could have stopped at "creepy Karoline," but added to the dismissal of any authority Leavitt tried to assert over the situation. He continued, "I mean, she's not learned by any imagination. And I think her comments are clearly so defensive and so ill-informed that people may largely turn her out."