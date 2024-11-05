How Rudy Giuliani's Legal Woes Have Changed His Lavish Life

As mayor of New York City during 9/11, Rudy Giuliani became known as "America's Mayor," and after his term was over, he started to make millions upon millions as a public speaker and in the private sector. He later started working for Donald Trump, and he was one of Trump's most vociferous supporters, even after Trump got rid Giuliani as one of his personal lawyers. However, Giuliani's continued false claims while promoting the lie that Trump actually won the 2020 election has now basically left Giuliani bankrupt and potentially homeless with many of his assets, including his three bedroom, three bathroom apartment in New York City, to go to two of the women he defamed.

Advertisement

Giuliani was sued for defamation by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, two Georgia election workers. The two women were in a video that Giuliani shared and claimed was proof of election fraud during the 2020 election; Trump narrowly lost the state. It would turn out to just be a conspiracy theory; the two women were found to have been only doing their jobs despite what any of the edited footage seemingly portrayed.

Because of the claims made by Giuliani, the two women said they were harassed and threatened, and they fought back against Giuliani and won. He was found liable for defamation, and he was ordered to pay them more than $140 million. Shortly after the judgement, he filed for bankruptcy, but a judge determined that he still has to pay up.

Advertisement