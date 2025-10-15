Is Christina Haack Planning Marriage With Her New Beau Chris LaRocca? What She's Said

HGTV star Christina Haack has been married three different times — first to "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, then to Ant Anstead, and finally to Josh Hall. Following her divorce from Hall, Haack found a new boyfriend, telecom CEO Christopher Larocca. So, is Haack headed down the aisle for the fourth time? Well, we're probably not going to find out anytime soon, if at all. Because Haack has made it clear that, as things stand, she and Larocca are in no rush to tie the knot.

"We're not even discussing getting married. We're not discussing getting engaged," Haack told People in October 2025, adding, "We're taking things slow. I promise. We're not having children together ... He's a super busy man. He has his own life, his own friends, his own career, and he's pragmatic." The reality TV star went on to explain that being able to sit back and enjoy something a bit more casual was quite the adjustment for her. "I used to be obsessed with the future and what that looked like, but right now there's a lot of amazing things going on in the present," Haack said. And if you're wondering what exactly caused this change of heart, you need look no further than her previous relationship. It's hardly a secret that Haack was never quite the same after her divorce from Hall, and she seems determined not to repeat the mistakes of her past.