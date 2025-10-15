Is Christina Haack Planning Marriage With Her New Beau Chris LaRocca? What She's Said
HGTV star Christina Haack has been married three different times — first to "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, then to Ant Anstead, and finally to Josh Hall. Following her divorce from Hall, Haack found a new boyfriend, telecom CEO Christopher Larocca. So, is Haack headed down the aisle for the fourth time? Well, we're probably not going to find out anytime soon, if at all. Because Haack has made it clear that, as things stand, she and Larocca are in no rush to tie the knot.
"We're not even discussing getting married. We're not discussing getting engaged," Haack told People in October 2025, adding, "We're taking things slow. I promise. We're not having children together ... He's a super busy man. He has his own life, his own friends, his own career, and he's pragmatic." The reality TV star went on to explain that being able to sit back and enjoy something a bit more casual was quite the adjustment for her. "I used to be obsessed with the future and what that looked like, but right now there's a lot of amazing things going on in the present," Haack said. And if you're wondering what exactly caused this change of heart, you need look no further than her previous relationship. It's hardly a secret that Haack was never quite the same after her divorce from Hall, and she seems determined not to repeat the mistakes of her past.
Christina Haack has learned to take things slow
During a January 2025 appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," Christina Haack admitted that not every divorce taught her important lessons, but her split from Josh Hall did. More specifically, Haack explained that the end of her third marriage taught her the virtue of not rushing to the altar. "I learned a lot, and they're like very big lessons," she said at the time (via USA Today), adding, "I actually feel them this time. It will never happen again." Haack also remarked that she and Hall "didn't get along." However, they apparently didn't give themselves enough time to realize that, since they had only been dating for eight months before they got married. The marriage itself lasted just under three years — still longer than Haack's marriage to Ant Anstead, but considerably shorter than her over-seven-year marriage to Tarek El Moussa.
At any rate, Haack herself wasn't the only one to get a breath of fresh air after her divorce from Hall. During her People interview with October 2025, Hack noted that the split allowed her to work on strengthening her non-romantic relationships, including with her other two ex-husbands. "When Josh and I split up, Ant and I immediately had a heart-to-heart and he said, 'I want to co-parent [our son] Hudson like you and Tarek do,' basically," she said, adding, "It's been great ... My relationships with everyone improved, and we have a bigger appreciation for each other." We can definitely see why she's keen to take things slow romantically from here on out.