Christina Haack Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Josh Hall

It is no secret that Christina Haack's split from Josh Hall was anything but clean. The former spouses wed in a private courthouse ceremony on October 6, 2021 in California after dating for just over six months. They then invited friends and family to a more formal wedding ceremony in Maui in 2022. Initially, this whirlwind romance seemed good from the outside; they posted sweet tributes to each other on social media and Hall even appeared in episodes of her HGTV show, "Christina in the Country." And then, in 2024, the two began filming their competitive house flipping show, "The Flip Off," which also featured Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. This was the beginning of the end for Haack and Hall.

While "The Flip Off" might've seemed like a fun idea on paper, things soured pretty quickly. Hall and Haack split up in the first episode of the series, with Hall filing for divorce in July 2024. Rather than pull the plug on the show, Haack ended up finishing her house flip by herself, continuing to lean on Tarek and Heather throughout her ups and downs.

It's fair to say Josh Hall and Christina Haack's messy divorce created both HGTV drama and personal drama. When they ultimately finalized their divorce in May 2025, Haack's life looked quite a bit different. According to the HGTV star, she's in a much better place these days. Here's how her world changed after she divorced Hall.