Christina Haack Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Josh Hall
It is no secret that Christina Haack's split from Josh Hall was anything but clean. The former spouses wed in a private courthouse ceremony on October 6, 2021 in California after dating for just over six months. They then invited friends and family to a more formal wedding ceremony in Maui in 2022. Initially, this whirlwind romance seemed good from the outside; they posted sweet tributes to each other on social media and Hall even appeared in episodes of her HGTV show, "Christina in the Country." And then, in 2024, the two began filming their competitive house flipping show, "The Flip Off," which also featured Haack's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. This was the beginning of the end for Haack and Hall.
While "The Flip Off" might've seemed like a fun idea on paper, things soured pretty quickly. Hall and Haack split up in the first episode of the series, with Hall filing for divorce in July 2024. Rather than pull the plug on the show, Haack ended up finishing her house flip by herself, continuing to lean on Tarek and Heather throughout her ups and downs.
It's fair to say Josh Hall and Christina Haack's messy divorce created both HGTV drama and personal drama. When they ultimately finalized their divorce in May 2025, Haack's life looked quite a bit different. According to the HGTV star, she's in a much better place these days. Here's how her world changed after she divorced Hall.
Christina Haack has opened up about the 'really bad toll' the relationship took on her
Christina Haack and Josh Hall's marriage may have been more toxic than we realized. In the season premiere of "The Flip Off," Haack sat down with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and got pretty candid about her ongoing marital struggles and how she felt like she was barely keeping her head above water. "I feel like I'm in a tornado all the time and I just can't get out of it," Haack told El Moussa. "Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible. It's really taken a really bad toll on me. There's so many good things but there's so many bad things and it's taken a really bad toll on me." She was visibly emotional during the conversation, and El Moussa appeared to be deeply moved, holding himself accountable for the struggles that led to the end of their own marriage. When former "Flip or Flop" hosts El Moussa and Haack separated in 2016, they didn't play nice for some time. However, once the dust settled, the two were eventually able to establish a functional — and often friendly — co-parenting dynamic.
In an April 2025 Instagram post, Haack opened up about her mental health following her split from Hall. "As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by 'things' I mean 'me,'" Haack wrote in the caption. She also touched on the important roles things like positive communication, independence, and balance can play in relationships.
The divorce settlement was 'not great' for Christina Haack
Once it was clear her marriage to Josh Hall was done for good, Christina Haack had to navigate the legal side of divorce. While speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Haack opened up about the tough process of making the dissolution of their marriage final. "I signed something. There's like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours." she said (via E! News). Even though they ultimately didn't have to go to trial, it still wasn't exactly a breeze. "I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you're screwed, then whatever you want," she went on. "I don't know how it goes. Look, it's not great, but I guess it's done."
While she was clearly relieved to have it behind her, it sounds like it was a brutal process financially for Haack. According to the Daily Mail, Hall apparently hoped to get around $3.5 million from his ex. Haack also accused Hall of taking $35,000 from her account and transferring the money into his account. Hall denied both of these claims. While the exact amount that Hall received from the HGTV star is unclear, Haack did hint at giving him some money when it was all said and done. "I've already had to give a little something, but then he bought a Bentley," Haack said in January 2025, per Page Six. "So I gave him money to live, and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn't have a job."
Christina Haack faced health struggles after she and Josh Hall divorced
In the wake of her divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Haack reportedly experienced a number of physical health issues. A source close to Haack told the Daily Mail in May 2025 that, following her split, Haack was dealing with severe fatigue. She was also struggling with headaches, body aches, and bloating. Anyone familiar with Bessel van der Kolk's "The Body Keeps the Score" is aware of the phenomenon of stress and trauma manifesting on a physical level. Keeping that in mind, it's not too far-fetched to think the severe stress brought on by her divorce drama may have been linked to these physical issues.
Haack addressed all of this in an Instagram post in January 2025. "Some things I've learned (and yes I am still a work in progress... healing is not linear) ... awareness of past patterns, not ignoring my intuition & gut instincts," she began, listing things that had popped up on her radar. In response, Haack said that she was working on slowing down, having honest conversations, and staying closely connected to friends and family. "This year I will be doing the work with my life coach to break the cycle, taking the kids & myself on some amazing adventures and focusing on a few new projects," she added at the end, keeping her gaze focused on the future.
Christina Haack no longer feels like she has to dim her light
While Christina Haack and Josh Hall might've presented as a happy and supportive couple in front of the camera once upon a time, it sure sounds like things were anything but behind the scenes. According to Haack, over time, Hall began to resent her success and fame. And this resentment apparently influenced the way Haack moved through the world. "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Haack told ET in 2024. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"
What's more, Haack has said Hall would tear her down by minimizing her accomplishments and making hurtful comments about her character. On an episode of "The Flip Off," Haack opened up to her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, about the way Hall would speak to her. "[Hall] doesn't like me," Haack told El Moussa. "He calls me cocky. He thinks I'm arrogant, when we both know I'm not cocky or arrogant and I just do work."
She recognized Josh Hall's 'jealousy' hovered over her co-parenting relationship with Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. What's more, the two have continued to work together on HGTV, even after their divorce. So, while they are no longer married, they are obviously still very much a part of each other's lives. However, according to Haack, Josh Hall was uncomfortable with her close co-parenting relationship with Tarek El Moussa. Apparently, Hall did not like how well Haack and El Moussa got on.
Looking back on the ways Hall would react to some of her interactions with El Moussa, Haack told ET that his insecurities were hard to ignore. "Jealousy over Tarek, doesn't like our dynamic. Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it 'flirty.' But for me, it's a sibling type thing," she said. According to Haack, Hall would act out in response to his then-wife's relationship with her ex. As she told Us Weekly, "If I would laugh at Tarek, I would get the silent treatment for a week."
Evidently, the vibes were bad at home, too. So much so, Haack's children were aware of the way Hall treated their mom. On an episode of "The Flip Off," Haack revealed a heartbreaking plea that her kids made to her right before her explosive divorce from Hall. "The kids literally asked me to leave," she said. "They told me he's not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"
After the divorce, Christina Haack said filming was 'so much easier'
While Christina Haack may have presented a sunny disposition in front of the camera, things were apparently not so bright and shiny behind closed doors when she was married to Josh Hall. In the midst of their divorce, Haack posted a selfie she took of herself crying after filming for HGTV with Hall. In an Instagram Story, Haack wrote, "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Hall. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better." It certainly wasn't a good sign that she looked so upset after working with her then-husband.
As previously noted, Haack and Hall's marriage came to a screeching halt when they were filming the first season of "The Flip Off." After the split, Haack didn't mince words about their relationship, making it clear that she felt better off without him on both a personal level and a professional level. "It's so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone, no one's, like, weighing me down." In a separate chat with Us Weekly, Haack spoke about how challenging it was to work with Hall, and how relieved she was that he wouldn't be on anymore of "The Flip Off." She said, "Ultimately, it was better that [Hall] left after episode one because the show would've sucked."
Christina Haack said she wished she hadn't married Josh Hall
Given the legal battle and the various health issues she faced, no stretch to say Christina Haack's third marriage ended on a sour note. It may come as no surprise, then, that Haack has major regrets regarding her relationship with Josh Hall. As she said on an episode of "The Flip Off," "Oh my God, it's crazy. He wants to retire off me. Honestly, if I would've really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would've got a prenup or I would never have married him."
Haack has repeatedly stressed a desire to erase all of her history with Hall. After she changed her last name back to her maiden name, she wrote in an Instagram story (via Us Weekly), "Identifying as only married twice. Time to update the Wikipedia." Before her relationship with Hall, Haack was married to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and then TV presenter Ant Anstead. What's more, Haack was so eager to remove any trace of Hall from her life that she literally lasered off any tattoos that were about him or their relationship. One of the tattoos was on her left ring finger, which she got shortly after she and Hall got married.
Christina Haack joked she was done with marriage after Josh Hall
On the final episode of "The Flip Off," guest judge Jeff Lewis suggested Christina Haack pump the brakes the next time she falls for someone. He teasingly asked, "You know, obviously you're a very attractive, successful woman. I'm sure you're going to date a lot... Do we have to marry them all?" Haack suggested she has no plans to walk down the aisle a fourth time: "No, no. No more marriages." Considering everything that happened during and after her marriage to Josh Hall, it's understandable that Haack is not clamoring to get hitched again.
Haack's increased desire to protect her own independence was something she opened up about on social media following her split from Hall. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn't buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me.. and that makes me happy." Of course, one aspect of that sentiment pertains to literal wealth, but as Haack has noted in other posts and interviews, she wants to let her personal independence shine.
Though she may not have marriage on the brain as of this writing, it looks like Haack hasn't given up on love. In February 2025, she confirmed her relationship with Christopher Larocca. And what do you know, he has the stamp of approval of her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. "Honestly, he just seems like a good guy. She's going through a really tough situation and, based on my conversations with her, he's supportive, he's guiding, he's experienced and he is giving her good advice," El Moussa told Us Weekly. Here's hoping Haack has finally found her happy ending.