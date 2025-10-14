Prince Harry Isn't Stopping Rocky Marriage Rumors With His Shady Gift To King Charles

King Charles III and Prince Harry's years-long feud could be on the mend, as the Duke of Sussex and the monarch reunited in London in September 2025 for the first time in over a year and a half. But, a gesture from Harry during his visit to the U.K. suggests that rekindling the relationship between Meghan Markle and the royal family is unlikely, and even points to red flags in the duke and duchess' marriage.

After palace informants purportedly leaked info about the reunion, The Sun reported that Harry's meeting with his father was less than warm and cozy. The duke clapped back, with his spokesperson telling People that the press was "categorically false" in their claims. One detail of the Sun's report noted that Harry gifted Charles a portrait of himself, Meghan, and their children (the outlet has since corrected its report, per BBC). A statement issued via Harry's rep said in part, "For the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess." Instead, the image was of Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet.

Besides, a framed photo of Meghan and Harry likely wouldn't have been warmly accepted by the king. The drama surrounding Meghan and the royal family has been brewing for years, with both the former and latter actively taking swipes at each other in the media. For instance, the official Instagram account of Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, posted a story, seemingly of the Duchess pouring two glasses of wine, captioned, "When your beau is back in town..." The post appeared when Harry returned to the United States after visiting his father. Meghan's reaction to Harry's U.K. visit spoke volumes, but whether she was just being flirty with Harry or was secretly toasting to him leaving his family is unclear.