Jason & Kylie Kelce Live An Extremely Lavish Life

When Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce first married in 2018, they bought a home in Haverford, Pennsylvania, that was a mere $680,000 (which Jason was able to finagle down from its original $800,000 asking price). Per the New York Post, the quaint home had four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, a perfect fit for the young couple. However, as their family and fame have continued to grow, so has their property. Starting at just one acre and a single home, the 2025 Kelce estate has absorbed the two adjacent properties in their Haverford neighborhood, expanding their land significantly for their family of six.

The decision to expand wasn't a cheap one. The first addition was bought up in 2020 for a whopping $3.96 million, then followed by the second purchase of a $1.35 million property in 2023. Jason has been open about his love for the neighborhood. When he spoke before his zoning board about his desire to undergo some changes on their land there, he said, "We want to be in this area. We like this area a lot" (via WGAL).

Jason's Haverford home is not the only property to flaunt his and his wife's lavish lifestyle. In 2023, the couple also purchased a beach house for $2.2 million. The Sea Isle City, New Jersey, property is three stories, a block away from the beach, and boasts a wrap-around porch. That totals their home spending that year to over $3.5 million!