Jason & Kylie Kelce Live An Extremely Lavish Life
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's marriage has been packed full of expensive price tags, costly purchases, and living expenses to make any non-celebrity gasp. Jason, an ex-NFL player (considered by some to be one of the best centers in the league) entered into the professional world of football with a $2.1 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Playing for the team for over a decade, his contract was increased periodically throughout his time in the NFL, eventually becoming a $14 million deal in 2022. By the time he retired, Jason had earned a total of over $88 million. Needless to say, the sports star and his family are likely set for life, living on his wealth from football. Of course, Jason didn't stop there, signing a supposedly $100 million podcast deal with Amazon's Wondery in August 2024 alongside his brother and podcast co-host, Travis Kelce.
This may shock some Kelce fans, as their lavish living has been kept mostly under wraps thanks to the couple's down-to-earth personalities and quiet life (despite their role in the public eye). And, with the frequent comparisons to the extremely expensive life of Travis and Travis' billionaire fiancee, Taylor Swift, Jason and Kylie's life almost looks like that of a typical suburban couple. Yet, with Jason's incredible wealth and fame, the couple is, of course, bound to have frequent splurges on their lifestyle.
Jason and Kylie's expensive homes (that just keep multiplying)
When Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce first married in 2018, they bought a home in Haverford, Pennsylvania, that was a mere $680,000 (which Jason was able to finagle down from its original $800,000 asking price). Per the New York Post, the quaint home had four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, a perfect fit for the young couple. However, as their family and fame have continued to grow, so has their property. Starting at just one acre and a single home, the 2025 Kelce estate has absorbed the two adjacent properties in their Haverford neighborhood, expanding their land significantly for their family of six.
The decision to expand wasn't a cheap one. The first addition was bought up in 2020 for a whopping $3.96 million, then followed by the second purchase of a $1.35 million property in 2023. Jason has been open about his love for the neighborhood. When he spoke before his zoning board about his desire to undergo some changes on their land there, he said, "We want to be in this area. We like this area a lot" (via WGAL).
Jason's Haverford home is not the only property to flaunt his and his wife's lavish lifestyle. In 2023, the couple also purchased a beach house for $2.2 million. The Sea Isle City, New Jersey, property is three stories, a block away from the beach, and boasts a wrap-around porch. That totals their home spending that year to over $3.5 million!
The Kelces have quite the expensive pastimes
Inside his lavish Haverford home, Jason Kelce has created a man cave for $15,000 since retiring from his professional football player gig in the NFL. Though the room is seemingly decked out with what you may expect from a retired NFL star, his hobby of collecting things isn't all cleats and Eagles memorabilia, but also books! A reported lover of literature, per a source for The U.S. Sun, Jason is said to spend $2,000 monthly on new additions to his library.
When he's not reading, Jason loves to go golfing. Historically considered a wildly expensive sport, the pastime may rack up the dollar signs on Jason's living expenses, so he found a way around it. Instead of just golfing at one of his favorite courses in New York, Jason became a co-owner of the Sullivan County Golf Club in 2025.
Not to mention both Jason's and Kylie's hobbies-slash-side-hustles: their podcasts. "New Heights," Jason's football-centric podcast with Travis Kelce, is only one of the Kelce's podcasts. Kylie also hosts a podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," which started back in November 2024. The couple's opposing setups for recording likely feature hundreds of dollars' worth of equipment, including their microphones, headphones, and cameras — but it's unclear if the couple pays for that themselves or if their podcast sponsors help foot the bill.
Jason and Kylie are known to drop a pretty penny on parties
Jason Kelce has proved his wild, party animal side, from jumping out of boxes at football stadiums to his annual Shore Birds fundraiser, which involves the retired center working as a bartender in New Jersey's Sea Isle City (while also day drinking). Kylie Kelce, his wife, has made it incredibly clear that she is overly familiar with and fond of the partying habits of her husband.
Even with this wild life, it's still astonishing the couple's dedication to the parties they throw themselves. The couple is reportedly known to spend a significant chunk of change on the menu for such events. An insider in both Jason and Kylie's orbit told The U.S. Sun that Jason loves to barbecue up some great meats for events, racking up "over $1,000" on that alone! This number does not account for, as the source continued, Jason's collection of craft beer that he offers his guests.
Jason and Kylie's expensive NFL tickets
After years on the Super Bowl-winning NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce has proved that he's certainly not done with the sport, having done many appearances as a pundit for ESPN. He and Kylie Kelce have also been photographed in suites high above the stadium, often with their beloved family members or star-studded friends. For instance, in February 2025, they were seated in a suite at the Caesars Superdome for the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles. The year prior in February 2024, they watched the Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium from a suite with Travis Kelce's now-fiancee Taylor Swift, Swift's parents, and the Kelce brothers' parents. (And who can forget Jason's shirtless moment in a suite at Highmark Stadium for a Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game a few weeks before?)
Super Bowl suites usually cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not over a million. For other games, suites can run a football fan tens of thousands of dollars. For instance, Suite Experience Group reports that at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Kelces' beloved Philadelphia Eagles, suites are priced anywhere between $16,000 and $35,000 per game. Suite Experience Group says that at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' games, the price tag ranges from $15,000 to $30,000. Although Jason and Kylie likely only chip in a portion of that as they watch games with a group, their exclusive game-watching experience is just more proof of their lavish life.