The Most Jarring Pics Of Lauren Sánchez's Plastic Surgery Tune-Ups In 2025
There's no denying that Lauren Sánchez Bezos has changed a lot over the years. From her start as a journalist to her whirlwind romance with a billionaire and their Italian destination wedding, Bezos has totally transformed her life, and it seems her face has followed suit. Though the children's book author has not confirmed nor denied the many cosmetic surgery speculations, there has been great discourse on her changing face. And when multiple board-certified surgeons are suggesting that many fillers and procedures based on photos alone, you know it's time to step away from the needles and Botox.
As licensed medical professionals have pointed out, Bezos' look has taken on a definite change with fuller lips, an expressionless forehead, and taut skin. Her appearance has certainly been caught in a couple of bad lights throughout 2025, showcasing seemingly botched moments from under the knife (or the needle). However, Bezos has remained silent on her reliance on cosmetic touch-ups.
Her pinched up eyebrows and puckered lips
Out on a stroll with her husband, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos sported a very shocking appearance with a peaked eyebrow and big pouty lips. Many have become used to Bezos' swollen lips by this time; however, the journalist's pinched eyebrows really draw attention.
The raised tail ends of her brows that create a more serious look on Bezos could be a sign of recent Botox use. Known as the "Spock brow", having a pinched brow (like Bezos) happens when Botox is injected in a way to prevent a more noticeable side effect called a brow drop.
Possible filler migration with her expressionless forehead
From a dinner date with hubby Jeff Bezos in September 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos glows in an incredible face of stunning makeup. But that gorgeous makeup comes back to haunt her, as the glistening lip gloss highlights Bezos' alleged lip filler (and possibly filler migration).
Lip filler migration creates a duck lip expression and an unevenness in the skin surrounding the lips, both of which Bezos's lips appear to have. Though the billionaire's wife has never admitted to lip filler publicly, her lips tell a story that almost undeniably points toward cosmetic enhancements.
The cat comments from her wedding trip to Italy
The day after their wedding, while showing face in Italy as they continued to celebrate their marriage, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were photographed snuggled up to one another in June 2025. Lauren's expressionless forehead, despite her wide smile, suggests possible Botox usage that prevents the muscles from retracting with expression.
The journalist's appearance sent onlookers into a tizzy, with many likening her image to that of a woman made famous by her many drastic plastic surgeries. "She's starting to look like the cat woman," an X user wrote in response to the couple's wedding videos shared to the platform.
Her overly smooth skin and full lips reveal the truth
At attendance at the Kering Foundation Dinner in September 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out onto the carpet for a couple paparazzi pics. In the snapped photos, Bezos' look appears completely frozen, a possible sign of overuse of Botox and surgeries.
The overly smooth look to her skin that lacks any fine lines or expressions could be a side effect of a facelift, as detailed in an Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons article by Dr. Mark Doyle, a certified plastic surgeon. Not to mention Bezos' puffy lips that give the appearance of being overfilled.
The skin thinness is obvious under studio lights
Appearing on "Good Day New York" to promote her children's book in September 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos sat under studio lights that highlighted every curve and crevice of her face. Her facial skin gives the look of being tight and thin around her eyes and lips, showcasing Bezos' transforming looks
Bezos shows those same filled lips that give the appearance of pressing the skin around her lips up and out. Dr. Hani Sinno, a board-certified plastic surgeon, commented on Bezos' appearance on his Instagram, noting that her lack of texture and multiple fine line wrinkles are signs of injections and migration.
Lauren's uneven lips and cheeks are very noticeable
Despite her stunning eyes on the red carpet for the amfAR Gala Cannes in May 2025, attention is almost immediately drawn toward the journalist's lips. Pinched up on one side, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lips showcase several alleged side effects of cosmetic intervention.
A celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, commented on the look of Bezos' lips. He told Page Six, "She's got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth. These are tell-tale giveaways of things that have been done and skin that has been pulled."