The Most Jarring Pics Of Lauren Sánchez's Plastic Surgery Tune-Ups In 2025

There's no denying that Lauren Sánchez Bezos has changed a lot over the years. From her start as a journalist to her whirlwind romance with a billionaire and their Italian destination wedding, Bezos has totally transformed her life, and it seems her face has followed suit. Though the children's book author has not confirmed nor denied the many cosmetic surgery speculations, there has been great discourse on her changing face. And when multiple board-certified surgeons are suggesting that many fillers and procedures based on photos alone, you know it's time to step away from the needles and Botox.

As licensed medical professionals have pointed out, Bezos' look has taken on a definite change with fuller lips, an expressionless forehead, and taut skin. Her appearance has certainly been caught in a couple of bad lights throughout 2025, showcasing seemingly botched moments from under the knife (or the needle). However, Bezos has remained silent on her reliance on cosmetic touch-ups.