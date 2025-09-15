Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Lip Filler Looks Ready To Burst In Pouty New Photo

When it comes to her lips, it might be time for Lauren Sánchez Bezos to make a fresh start, just like she did with her Instagram feed. "She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over ... " Pamela Weinberger, a founding injector at Plump Cosmetics, informed Page Six in March 2023. She continued, " ... because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy." Plastic surgeon Dr. Hani Sinno also believes filler migration is happening to Sánchez Bezos, making her top lip appear even larger.

If lip filler is behind Sánchez Bezos' pout, plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger of Weniger Plastic Surgery informed The List how the procedure could be undone. "Hyaluronidase can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid-based fillers and restore a more natural lip seal," he explained. However, depending upon the variety of procedures Sánchez Bezos may have experienced, it might not be possible to achieve a look that's more akin to her original lips. Other professionals have speculated that Sánchez Bezos may have had injectables, such as silicon, that aren't dissolvable.

Even if Lauren Sánchez Bezos' can't revert to her "before" look, she may want to refrain from future procedures. Social media users have compared her lips to looking swollen from some sort of reaction, with a user on X saying in May 2024, "Too bad that bee stung her on the lips."