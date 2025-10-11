Karoline Leavitt's Worst Outfits In 2025 Put Her Press Secretary Persona To Shame

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands as the spokesperson for the Trump Administration. In her inaugural years in the position, she did so in some really terrible outfits. The 28-year-old White House official has had us begging Leavitt to ditch some of her well-loved trends for some actual style in 2026. Now, it could be that a very busy woman, like the press secretary, could simply be too bogged down with work to really worry herself with the ins and outs of fashion. Her closet, which features tired trends, failed attempts at fashion, and downright horrible color choices that clash entirely with Leavitt's own palette, is evidence of this.

And, though yes, the press secretary does not need to be the best-dressed woman in the room, nor does she work in the world of fashion, her terrible outfit choices let viewers in on a greater problem: her public image. Splashed with leather, tweed, and everything in between, the press secretary stained her image with cringeworthy looks captured in newspapers for all to see in 2025.