Karoline Leavitt's Worst Outfits In 2025 Put Her Press Secretary Persona To Shame
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands as the spokesperson for the Trump Administration. In her inaugural years in the position, she did so in some really terrible outfits. The 28-year-old White House official has had us begging Leavitt to ditch some of her well-loved trends for some actual style in 2026. Now, it could be that a very busy woman, like the press secretary, could simply be too bogged down with work to really worry herself with the ins and outs of fashion. Her closet, which features tired trends, failed attempts at fashion, and downright horrible color choices that clash entirely with Leavitt's own palette, is evidence of this.
And, though yes, the press secretary does not need to be the best-dressed woman in the room, nor does she work in the world of fashion, her terrible outfit choices let viewers in on a greater problem: her public image. Splashed with leather, tweed, and everything in between, the press secretary stained her image with cringeworthy looks captured in newspapers for all to see in 2025.
Karoline's red dress was dated and oh so wrong
In January 2025, Karoline Leavitt stepped into the press room in a red midi dress and tall black suede boots. With accents of black detailing on the neckline and pockets of the dress, Leavitt relied on her stale style that relentlessly draws on inspiration from the worn-out Chanel tweed look.
The waffled fabric of the dress added texture to the already busy piece that couldn't balance its dated sparkling buttons, a flared hem that looked to be added last minute, and an overwhelming number of pockets. The look was only made worse by Leavitt's decision to wear a textured, slouchy boot.
A daring winter look with a splash of cheetah print and leather
Taking to the White House lawn for a press conference, Karoline Leavitt dressed for the wintry weather of February in a long tan coat with a fur collar. The heavy jacket covered a cheetah print dress and allowed peeks of the press secretary's leather boots.
The Trump supporter's look strayed far from the image of a press secretary, with its wild print and leather-heeled boots. Though a bit of an adventurous look from Leavitt, it gave the impression of valuing trend over her high-profile position. Honestly, we still can't believe she actually wore it.
Karoline Leavitt wore an overly bedazzled mint dress in her go-to tweed
If one thing can be said about Karoline Leavitt, it's that she's consistent. In March, the press secretary wore another tweed style that, somehow, was even worse than the red one she sported two months earlier.
With yet another short, flared hem that fell flat against this otherwise shapeless piece, the dress was boring, dull, and yet screamed for attention. The string of glittering flowers that lined the press secretary's collar and descended down the center of the piece were gaudy and cheap-looking, especially on the thick fake placket.
Her blue outfit gave granny vibes
Just a few days later, still in March, Karoline Leavitt joined the White House Press Corps on the White House lawn. The official wore an all-baby blue look with a high-waisted pleated skirt and a matching cardigan trimmed with white.
Leavitt, dressed as everyone's least favorite choir director, once again proved that she's unable to let go of the out-of-date looks that constantly pop up in the press secretary's closet and make her look older than she is. The long-pleated skirt that effortlessly blended into the rest of her outfit is just boring.
Another blue look felt distinctly outdated
Later that month, while once again taking to the White House lawn to face the crowd of White House reporters, Karoline Leavitt styled a long blue dress with long sleeves and gold buttons. The frumpy fit failed the press secretary in style and in modernity.
Though vintage fashion can certainly prove the test of time, this pilgrim piece was past its prime and definitely not the look Leavitt should have reached for in her wardrobe. Its heavy fabric and long sleeves with the long skirt and high neckline were far too much, completely swallowing the secretary in a frumpy, bland piece that was not worth the camera time.
Karoline Leavitt seemed to confuse her role as press secretary for librarian
Karoline Leavitt stepped into the spring with this muted tweed look in April. Leavitt's tan sweater matched the colors of the tweed dress far too closely to give it any dimension, which the overly simple outfit desperately needed.
With no points of interest, not even the pattern of the tweed shift dress could save the look. In fact, the tweed mini read so frumpy when paired with the bland, neutral accessories. Overall, this look made the press secretary look more like a librarian than a White House official.
Karoline's Barbie look totally missed the mark
The color of this look was surprisingly refreshing, given Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe is packed full of palette-clashing hues. The fuchsia shade worked so well with Leavitt's tan in this photo snapped in the White House press room in April.
However, that's about all the outfit had going for it. The knitted construction of the sweater, paired with the large, chunky buttons, was reminiscent of a piece more likely found in a grandma's closet. For pieces so bright and bold, Leavitt's decision to accessorize with mixed metals (a silver wedding band and gold knot earrings) that didn't match the aesthetic of the look was overwhelming.
The oversized blazer that drowned Karoline's form
At the beginning of June, Karoline Leavitt traipsed across the White House lawn to greet reporters in a neon green blazer and black pants. The shade of the jacket was bold and not in a good way; rather, the color made Leavitt's hair appear fake, almost like Barbie's synthetic locks.
Her styling of an oversized coat could have been quite intriguing as the cut worked well on the secretary despite her smaller frame; however, the neon and pant choice ruined the look. The green was almost laughable, and her playfulness with the blazer fell apart with her tailored pants that made her look like she was sporting her dad's suit coat.