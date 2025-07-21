5 Times Karoline Leavitt's Grandma Cardigans Made Her Look Older Than Her Husband

She may be the youngest White House press secretary in American history, but Karoline Leavitt has a penchant for wearing clothes that make her look significantly older. Sure, this could be boiled down to a desire to impress Leavitt's much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, or to appear sophisticated for her prestigious job, but she's not nailing it. Often, Leavitt's fashion comes across as overly dowdy and severely buttoned up, giving her an asynchronistic appearance — it's unsettling to see a 20-something wearing clothes from grandma's closet. Leavitt has continued to reach for frumpy dresses made for "Little House on the Prairie," as well as ill-fitting blazers and matching sets. But it seems a new player has entered the chat — the cardigan.

Dating back to before she was even officially given the position as White House press secretary, Leavitt was already fond of elderly-looking sweaters. Whether she's digging them out of her own closet or has inherited them from her mother-in-law is anyone's guess, but one thing is for certain: Leavitt has dressed up to appear older than Riccio several times. From be-pearled cardigans to misshapen blue nightmares, here's five times Leavitt wore a cardigan fit for a grandmother.