5 Times Karoline Leavitt's Grandma Cardigans Made Her Look Older Than Her Husband
She may be the youngest White House press secretary in American history, but Karoline Leavitt has a penchant for wearing clothes that make her look significantly older. Sure, this could be boiled down to a desire to impress Leavitt's much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, or to appear sophisticated for her prestigious job, but she's not nailing it. Often, Leavitt's fashion comes across as overly dowdy and severely buttoned up, giving her an asynchronistic appearance — it's unsettling to see a 20-something wearing clothes from grandma's closet. Leavitt has continued to reach for frumpy dresses made for "Little House on the Prairie," as well as ill-fitting blazers and matching sets. But it seems a new player has entered the chat — the cardigan.
Dating back to before she was even officially given the position as White House press secretary, Leavitt was already fond of elderly-looking sweaters. Whether she's digging them out of her own closet or has inherited them from her mother-in-law is anyone's guess, but one thing is for certain: Leavitt has dressed up to appear older than Riccio several times. From be-pearled cardigans to misshapen blue nightmares, here's five times Leavitt wore a cardigan fit for a grandmother.
Karoline Leavitt fails at pulling off a sweater set
Karoline Leavitt once again dressed as if she was on the set of "Golden Girls" when she wore a matching sweater set to celebrate President Donald Trump's first month in office. The fuzzy white monstrosity seemingly included shoulder pads — a staple of any grandma sweater — and is completely buttoned all the way to the top. What's worse, the sleeves appear just a tad too long, a trend she tends to repeat that makes it seem as if Leavitt is playing dress up and can't find anything that actually fits.
Karoline Leavitt swims in a big, boxy cardigan
Similar to the time Karoline Leavitt channeled her inner teacher and dressed like a school mistress, this blue cardigan and matching dress appeared ill-fitting and not well tailored. Notably petite, Leavitt might genuinely have trouble finding clothes that fit properly, but this blue nightmare boasts a wide, boxy frame and overly long sleeves. With the sweater more or less wearing her, the overall look makes Leavitt appear as if she's a child who raided her grandmother's closet and couldn't find anything that fit properly.
Karoline Leavitt was no match for this bulky purple cardigan
To celebrate President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, Karoline Leavitt wore an ill-fitting monochrome mess to her press briefing. The purple is quite the unique color and really makes Leavitt's bronzer pop, however the top is a blocky square that widens her frame in a somewhat unflattering way. Even though she's left the top closures loose, the giant buttons are still giving grandma. Especially the ones on the front flaps, which appear to possibly be false pockets — an outdated trend that generally weighs down the overall look.
Karoline Leavitt's sad beige cardigan fades next to Donald Trump
The perks of Karoline Leavitt's job include getting to spend some solo time with President Donald Trump, however, it seems that Leavitt is attempting to dress like she is also in her 70s. While the boring plaid dress does show off Leavitt's killer legs, the oatmeal-colored cardigan seems to suggest she's somehow escaped from an elder care facility. The cut of the sweater is the classic length most any grandma would wear, but it's deeply unflattering on Leavitt — it both washes her out and bunches up by her shoulders.
Karoline Leavitt can't quit the bulky button trend
In what might be another sign that Karoline Leavitt is stealing fashion pointers from Lara Trump, the White House press secretary donned a pastel purple cardigan complete with jumbo buttons. Pairing the quilted sweater with beige slacks gives the visceral feeling of Leavitt embodying someone's grandmother. It feels both costumey and dated, especially when considering that older first ladies like Barbara Bush and Nancy Reagan rocked similar styles. While Leavitt most likely looks up to these women, she could do well to avoid dressing like them.