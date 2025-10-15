Pictures & Videos That Sparked Concern For Donald Trump's Health In 2025
In a memo shared by the White House in April 2025, Donald Trump's doctor Captain Sean Barbabella claimed, "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." Despite the doctor's evaluation and Trump's own claims of his physical fitness, pictures and videos that surfaced throughout 2025 showed glimpses of the President in a less-than-healthy light. From a drooping expression to swollen ankles, there have been many glaringly obvious signs that the President's health is in decline ... at least according to internet speculation.
An X user wrote in October, "Trump is literally at his second 'annual' physical in a year and he's clearly suffering from health issues." This single tweet is one of thousands that echoed the same sentiment about the President's possibly failing health. Not to mention that in late August and early September of 2025, #trumpisdead started trending on X, with many users speculating that the former Miss Universe owner had died after his lack of public appearances. Although Trump tried to squash rumors about his poor health, his appearance and behaviors continued to feed his opposition.
The President's persistent bruise piqued concern from citizens
The oldest person to be elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, encouraged an onslaught of concern in February of 2025 when he appeared with a dark bruise on his right hand. After much online speculation about the his health, the ex-reality TV star covered the bruise the only way he knew how: with poorly matched makeup.
The concealment did little to silence the stir, only drawing more attention to his hand. Then, in August 2025, six months since the bruise's initial spotting, Trump was photographed without the makeup, revealing a significant growth in the mark that now covered the majority of the back of his hand.
Donald Trump's lumpy suit sent speculators into a frenzy
In early September 2025, Donald Trump announced the transition of titles from the Department of Defense to the Department of War. After photos and videos were shared to social media at the time, many speculated that Trump's lumpy suit (specifically on the inner left side of his jacket and the tube-like bulge on his shoulder) showed signs of a left ventricular assistant device.
The device's shoulder harnesses and control unit, which sits on the left side of the body, would be consistent with the bulges in the President's clothing. This conspiracy was largely discredited due to the required open-heart surgery for the device, but the images generated great concern online.
Trump's drooping face had the internet convinced he'd suffered a stroke
While attending a 9/11 memorial service, President Donald Trump awaited his time to give a speech, sitting beside the First Lady. Photos snapped from the event revealed a scary image of the Commander in Chief.
In the photos that surfaced, Trump was shown with half his face drooping. His downturned lip and slouching right eye painted a picture similar to that of an individual having suffered a stroke. The internet erupted with calls for health updates on the President, prompting the White House physician Sean Conley to share, "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke)" (via NBC).
Donald Trump's swollen ankles required a doctor's diagnosis
Back in July 2025, while hosting a meeting on his tariff plan with the EU, Donald Trump sat down among government officials, which raised the hem of his pant leg up to expose his ankles. This small action would send the internet into a frenzy, zooming in on the swollen ankles of the President that looked as though they needed some medical attention.
Watch the camera zoom into Trump's swollen ankle during his news conference focusing on Tariffs with the EU. pic.twitter.com/vOtszkWUMD
— We're on a roller coaster to hell. (@jayhawkliberal) July 27, 2025
These images warranted the growing online disturbance, validated by a doctor's diagnosis. President Trump met with his physician following the concern of his swollen ankles, bringing the announcement that the former Miss Universe owner had chronic venous insufficiency, a non-life-threatening condition.
The stiff leg and limping videos have encouraged questions about the President's health
Donald Trump's ankle diagnosis was only the tip of iceberg of medical concerns with the President's lower half. The "Apprentice" host's legs and his seeming discomfort in moving them was captured in a video from March 2025.
🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday's golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable.
What's going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025
In the video, Trump appears to struggle with climbing out of a golf cart before dragging his right leg while walking on the course. Given his many golfing trips, his familiarity with golf courses and carts actually work against him in this video — leading many to believe that his struggle to stand revealed a glimpse into his failing health.
Photos that were supposed to prove the President was healthy did the opposite
At the end of August 2025, the internet broke out into speculation that the President had actually died, following a week without him making any public appearances. To fight these allegations, the White House shared images of Donald Trump leaving for a golfing trip to prove his health and liveliness; however, the images did quite the opposite.
The internet was quick to point out that Trump didn't look well in the photos. An X user claimed that the images were part of a health cover-up, writing, "Trump leaves WH again this morning, mouth agape. Not allowed to speak with reporters."
Donald Trump's rambling story was thought to be a sign of sickness
Donald Trump's rambling stories and made-up conversations have reached their tipping point with even some supporters of Trump losing confidence in the ex-reality star. In October 2025, in his speech before American sailors, Trump claimed to have known about Osama Bin Laden a year prior to the attacks on the World Trade Center in September 2001.
Trump just said a year before 9/11, he wrote in a book (he doesn't remember the name) that he saw the name Osama bin Laden, and said someone should take care of him, but the fake news would never let him get away with it, and that if they dont give you credit to take it yourself. pic.twitter.com/4y08cJvqBw
— Wednesgay Addams (@AtaraxicThey) October 5, 2025
The nonsensical tale he spun, wherein he was unable to name the key supporting detail (a book in which he noted Bin Laden's danger), came off as a disturbing sign of his mental decline. Trump's fake story even had government officials, like the Governor of Illinois and an Arizona Senator, questioning his mental fitness.