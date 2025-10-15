Pictures & Videos That Sparked Concern For Donald Trump's Health In 2025

In a memo shared by the White House in April 2025, Donald Trump's doctor Captain Sean Barbabella claimed, "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." Despite the doctor's evaluation and Trump's own claims of his physical fitness, pictures and videos that surfaced throughout 2025 showed glimpses of the President in a less-than-healthy light. From a drooping expression to swollen ankles, there have been many glaringly obvious signs that the President's health is in decline ... at least according to internet speculation.

An X user wrote in October, "Trump is literally at his second 'annual' physical in a year and he's clearly suffering from health issues." This single tweet is one of thousands that echoed the same sentiment about the President's possibly failing health. Not to mention that in late August and early September of 2025, #trumpisdead started trending on X, with many users speculating that the former Miss Universe owner had died after his lack of public appearances. Although Trump tried to squash rumors about his poor health, his appearance and behaviors continued to feed his opposition.