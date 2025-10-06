Trump Yet Again Claims He's The 'Healthiest' Modern President (Obama's Abs Would Like A Word)

Newsweek's 2024 fact check of President Donald Trump's claim that he was healthier than Barack Obama uncovered facts that suggest the opposite is true in some areas. The annual medical exam conducted by Rep. Ronny Jackson for each president he served under had Obama's BMI at 22.8 when he left office. Trump's BMI after his first term as president was 29.9, which is between "overweight" and "obese." And, while there are flaws with measuring health according to BMI, Newsweek reported that Trump's cholesterol increased from 169 in 2017 to 223, and his level of "bad" cholesterol went from 94 to 143.

But all you really have to do to see that Trump is likely lying (perhaps to distract us from the fact that his health seems to be in decline) is compare pictures of the two of them. Headlines over the years have praised Obama's physique — The Times even ran an article in 2009 telling readers "how to get Obama's abs," praising him as "impressively toned for a world leader" and revealing he exercised for nearly an hour almost every day.

Trump, on the other hand, doesn't exercise beyond walking. "I get exercise. I mean, I walk, I this, I that," he said in a 2017 Reuters interview. "I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think." The president also has a very specific reason for avoiding the gym. "A lot of people go to the gym and they'll work out for two hours and all. I've seen people ... then they get their new knees when they're 55 years old, and they get their new hips, and they do all those things. I don't have those problems," he said. The report said Jackson suggested he change his diet, which he was open to, but in the following years, his love for fast food became the stuff of legend. He even has a bizarre feature in the Oval Office that was also present during his first presidential term — a valet button that he uses to order his favorite beverage: Diet Coke.