Karoline Leavitt's Weirdest Attempts To Shade Joe Biden
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a Trump-like lack of a filter when it comes to her high-profile position as the talking head for the highest seat in government. And, just like her boss, the press secretary has a hard time keeping her conversations away from the former president, Joe Biden. The secretary has revealed a constant need to bash the former government official through her many press briefings and conferences with reporters. Proving so consistent and constant with her shading, a White House Press Corps reporter questioned Leavitt in March 2025 (merely two months into Trump's second term), asking (via The New Republic), "When can you not blame it [the economy] on President Biden and when does it fully become President Trump's responsibility?"
"Well, we've only been here 52 days," the White House official shot back at the reporter, excusing her and the Trump administration's dodging of responsibility; however, this continued well beyond the first weeks of Trump's second term. For the next several months, in fact, Leavitt continued to joke, tease, belittle, and shade Biden. Brut calculated that in the first 100 days in office, Leavitt referenced the Biden administration over fifty times. Laced into these remarks about the previous administration were some of Leavitt's tackiest and downright bizarre insults that certainly tarnished her Leavitt's reputation.
Karoline's Instagram Story joke aged poorly
"These are the stairs Biden used to trip up," Karoline Leavitt wrote over an influencer-like video shared to her Instagram story in March 2025, referencing Joe Biden's stumble four years prior in March 2021, as he entered Air Force One. The short clip showed the red carpeted steps of Air Force One and had a smiling face emoji that ended the tongue-in-cheek comment. Though her poking fun at the former president may have earned her brownie points from MAGA supporters at the time, Leavitt's post made for an embarrassing throwback just a few months later.
In June 2025, President Donald Trump took his own tumble on the Air Force One steps as he was boarding the plane. After Trump's missteps mirrored Biden's own trip, Leavitt was probably grateful that Instagram stories are temporary so that her poorly aged joke could be forgotten. Unfortunately for the press secretary, the internet is forever, and her jabbing quip has been made eternal. To add fuel to the fire, Trump's campaign used the clip of Biden falling as evidence of his physical ineptitude. In May 2025, when Biden was diagnosed with cancer, these remarks and jokes seemed even more distasteful.
This long-winded jab received no laughs
Just a few months after returning to the White House in January 2025 for Donald Trump's second term, Karoline Leavitt addressed the Press Corps in a conference. The April 2025 press conference was business as usual until the topic of Joe Biden came up. The former president was set to give his first speech since leaving office. Leavitt took this as her opportunity to test the waters of the press room with a joke at the former president's expense.
"My first reaction when seeing former President Biden speaking tonight was, I'm shocked that he is speaking at nighttime," Leavitt said (via Live Now Fox). "I have thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight." The clumsiness of her delivery and long-winded way to the punchline brought barely a few chuckles to the room that mostly stared blankly up at the press secretary. Of course, the rambling joke was a reference to Trump's nickname for the former president, "Sleepy Joe." Even with that in mind, Leavitt's poor landing of the joke left an awkward air in the room.
Her bizarre and misleading tweet before the presidential debate
During the 2024 election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were pitted against each other. And, in the case of Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt headed the attacks on Biden with her role as the "Apprentice" star's campaign press secretary. During a crucial moment for both candidates, the press secretary took to X in June 2024 to voice a teasing concern for Biden in a cryptic and confusing tweet.
What's wrong with Joe Biden's voice?
Hasn't he been hiding in the woods for a week?????
— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) June 28, 2024
Posted the day of the presidential debate, Leavitt's confusing tweet claimed Biden had been "hiding in the woods," a reference to Biden's visit to Camp David in June 2024 for debate prep. The location is used as a secluded presidential retreat. Trump, of course, prefers Mar-a-Lago or his many golfing trips when he wants to get away. And with dozens of trips made by Trump to his golf courses, not only did Leavitt's jab come off as hypocritical, but also totally confusing. What does the former president's voice have to do with the Camp David trip? No one knows, including Leavitt. The press secretary failed to make any connection, simply delivering what seemed to be a punchline without any setup.