Karoline Leavitt's Weirdest Attempts To Shade Joe Biden

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a Trump-like lack of a filter when it comes to her high-profile position as the talking head for the highest seat in government. And, just like her boss, the press secretary has a hard time keeping her conversations away from the former president, Joe Biden. The secretary has revealed a constant need to bash the former government official through her many press briefings and conferences with reporters. Proving so consistent and constant with her shading, a White House Press Corps reporter questioned Leavitt in March 2025 (merely two months into Trump's second term), asking (via The New Republic), "When can you not blame it [the economy] on President Biden and when does it fully become President Trump's responsibility?"

"Well, we've only been here 52 days," the White House official shot back at the reporter, excusing her and the Trump administration's dodging of responsibility; however, this continued well beyond the first weeks of Trump's second term. For the next several months, in fact, Leavitt continued to joke, tease, belittle, and shade Biden. Brut calculated that in the first 100 days in office, Leavitt referenced the Biden administration over fifty times. Laced into these remarks about the previous administration were some of Leavitt's tackiest and downright bizarre insults that certainly tarnished her Leavitt's reputation.