Heidi Klum & Seal's Four Kids Are All Grown Up
While there are some tragic details about supermodel Heidi Klum's life, her recent outing to celebrate her German roots highlighted just how much her family means to her. On her trip, the host of "Project Runway" was joined by her husband and her four children she shares with ex-husband, Seal, and they are seriously all grown up. From their oldest daughter, 21-year-old Leni, whom Seal adopted in 2009, to their youngest, Lou, who's now 15 years old, the whole clan got together to enjoy the festivities.
You might be wondering what the kids are up to these days. The two oldest, Leni, who has grown up to be gorgeous, and Henry, are taking on runways just like their mother. Despite her petite stature, Leni made her modeling debut at just 16 years old. And thanks to her supermodel mom, her first gig wasn't just any debut, it was for the cover of Vogue Germany. In a 2022 interview with People, Leni was asked about her 5 foot 4 inch height being a hinderance, and she said, "I don't think there should be a certain standard, especially when it comes to height."
While Leni is making a splash in the fashion world, she isn't the only one of Klum and Seal's children strutting the runway. Her brother Henry Samuel made his big modeling debut in January 2025 during Paris Fashion Week. Of course, Henry's debut was quite spectacular as well, as he stomped the runway for the Lena Erziak Haute Couture spring 2025 show. Shortly after, he made his magazine cover debut for Hunger in March.
An update about the youngest of the clan and what Heidi values most as a mother
The youngest children of Seal and Heidi Klum's clan, Johan and Lou, are finding their very own paths. 18-year-old Johan is navigating college life at the University of Southern California as a freshman for the 2025 fall semester. Lou, 15, is figuring out her passions and dreams as a teenager and loves dressing up and going all out for Halloween as much as her mother does.
While we'll never really know the real reason Heidi Klum and Seal got divorced, one thing's for sure and it's that they continue to make great efforts to have a healthy co-parenting relationship for their four children. Speaking candidly in a July 2025 interview with People, the supermodel looked back on her life and reflected on the realities of raising four children, acknowledging that her own needs often take a backseat. "When you have four kids, everyone always needs something, so you have to take care of everybody," she admitted.
Klum also emphasized that no matter how old her children are, she will always find something to worry about. "You hope the seed you planted in them grows. That they're good people. That they're healthy," she shared with People. "But you always worry. And I know I'll still be worrying when I'm 80."