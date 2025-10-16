Heidi Klum & Seal's Four Kids Are All Grown Up

While there are some tragic details about supermodel Heidi Klum's life, her recent outing to celebrate her German roots highlighted just how much her family means to her. On her trip, the host of "Project Runway" was joined by her husband and her four children she shares with ex-husband, Seal, and they are seriously all grown up. From their oldest daughter, 21-year-old Leni, whom Seal adopted in 2009, to their youngest, Lou, who's now 15 years old, the whole clan got together to enjoy the festivities.

You might be wondering what the kids are up to these days. The two oldest, Leni, who has grown up to be gorgeous, and Henry, are taking on runways just like their mother. Despite her petite stature, Leni made her modeling debut at just 16 years old. And thanks to her supermodel mom, her first gig wasn't just any debut, it was for the cover of Vogue Germany. In a 2022 interview with People, Leni was asked about her 5 foot 4 inch height being a hinderance, and she said, "I don't think there should be a certain standard, especially when it comes to height."

While Leni is making a splash in the fashion world, she isn't the only one of Klum and Seal's children strutting the runway. Her brother Henry Samuel made his big modeling debut in January 2025 during Paris Fashion Week. Of course, Henry's debut was quite spectacular as well, as he stomped the runway for the Lena Erziak Haute Couture spring 2025 show. Shortly after, he made his magazine cover debut for Hunger in March.