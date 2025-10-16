The Glaringly Obvious Sign Jessica Alba's Ex Still Isn't Over Her
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were among the earliest to join the list of celebrity couples who broke up in 2025, with Alba filing for divorce in February. Granted, the two initially separated in December 2024, per the divorce filing, but even before that, there were some signs that Alba and Warren's marriage wasn't going to last. Alba evidently saw the writing on the wall, with a new tattoo she got in February 2025 hinting that she was already moving on. Warren, on the other hand, well, let's just say that while some saw a split coming, there's at least one glaring sign that he is very much not over Alba. Or at least, that's our take. But we wanted a second opinion, so we decided to ask an expert what exactly Warren's post-divorce behavior could mean.
According to The Daily Mail, Warren has been spotted going out with women much younger than him, which is already peak divorced dad energy. But more than that, the women he's dating appear to be carbon copies of Alba. So, does Warren simply have a type, or is he trying to recapture something? As neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, director of Comprehend the Mind, tells The List, "When someone dates people who look a lot like their ex, it can make it seem like old feelings are still there. Cash Warren might still find himself drawn to Jessica Alba's features." That being said, Dr. Hafeez clarified, "Sometimes people carry a type with them, even after a relationship ends. It doesn't always mean they aren't over the person, but it can show that the attraction lingers." She also noted that Warren seeing younger women "might also point more to lifestyle choices or attention, rather than an emotional tie to the past."
Cash Warren's post-divorce dating habits are more common than you think
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, while the women Cash Warren have been dating since his divorce bear a strong resemblance to his ex-wife Jessica Alba, it's impossible to say for sure what his motivations are. In fact, she told us that it might not even necessarily be a conscious decision on his part. "Many people naturally go back to what feels familiar, even without realizing it. The resemblance is striking, but that alone isn't enough to say for sure what's in his head or heart," Dr. Hafeez said.
To that end, Dr. Hafeez also told us that someone dating people who look like an ex-partner is actually a lot more common than you might think. "Many people carry a physical 'type' that shows up again and again in their relationships. Familiar features can feel comfortable and even spark the same kind of attraction they've felt before," she explained. That said, while some may not even consciously realize that they have a type, others are definitely aware of what they're doing.
In either case, while this isn't necessarily a bad thing — and while it isn't definitive proof that someone is still hung up on an ex — it's rare that it goes unnoticed by loved ones (or fans, in the case of celebrities). "Friends and family often notice these similarities right away, sometimes even before the person dating does. It can create the impression that they're chasing a copy of the past," Dr. Hafeez said, adding, "In reality, it usually comes down to habits of attraction." Regarding Warren specifically, the neuropsychologist concluded, "Only he knows whether these choices are about Alba or simply about what appeals to him right now."