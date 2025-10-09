Trump's Latest Obama Name Drop Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Amid all the governmental chaos lately, Donald Trump's main focus seems to be the Nobel Peace Prize. Surely some people have been wondering why the guy who changed the Department of Defense's name to the Department of War is so fixated on getting his hands on the Nobel Peace Prize of all things. Yet it seems Trump accidentally revealed why he's so focused on this one particular prize, and the reason goes by the name of Barack Obama.
Trump: "Obama got a prize for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn't even know what he got it — he got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president." pic.twitter.com/P1FPTp4WGB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025
Former President Obama earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, and it seems that, like many things about Obama, this fact is living rent-free in Trump's head. While answering questions in the Oval Office on October 9, Trump interrupted a reporter who brought up Obama's name while asking about the Nobel Prize. "He got a prize for doing nothing," Trump said of the former president (via X). He continued, "Obama got a prize; he didn't even know what he got it — he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... He was not a good president." He then clarified that "Sleepy Joe Biden" was a worse president than Obama before saying, "my election was a much more important election" than Obama's. As usual, Trump's rambling speech revealed he can't quit Biden or nicknames, but it also made it clear that he was triggered by the mere mention of Obama receiving the prize.
Everyone thinks Trump is seriously jealous
The comment section on the video of Donald Trump's Oval Office outburst quickly filled with folks clocking the root of his obsession with winning the Nobel Peace Prize. As one commenter put it, "criticizing someone for getting recognition they didn't deserve while simultaneously insisting you deserved recognition you didn't get. the resentment reveals what actually bothers him." "This delusional lunatic is obsessed with getting a Nobel Peace Prize. He remains infuriated that [Barack] Obama got one and he hasn't. He is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not," another X user wrote.
There was one word, in particular, that popped up in the comment section repeatedly. "He is so jealous of Obama," one user said. "I've never heard such jealousy. Trump sounds like a High Schooler all mad that she wasn't elected Prom Queen," joked another. One wrote, "His jealousy is so obvious," while another said, "So, so, so jealous." Someone else added, "Jealous much? Racist—definitely," while another wrote, "You can taste the jealousy." In Trump's eyes, it's surely bad enough that he would probably have to dish out some serious threats to actually get his hands on a Nobel Peace Prize. But it likely makes matters worse that everyone is chalking his fixation up to his jealousy of Obama. Hopefully Trump won't read the comment section on that video, or he might end up making presidential history by flipping over the desk in the Oval Office.