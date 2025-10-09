Trump's Latest Obama Name Drop Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Amid all the governmental chaos lately, Donald Trump's main focus seems to be the Nobel Peace Prize. Surely some people have been wondering why the guy who changed the Department of Defense's name to the Department of War is so fixated on getting his hands on the Nobel Peace Prize of all things. Yet it seems Trump accidentally revealed why he's so focused on this one particular prize, and the reason goes by the name of Barack Obama.

Trump: "Obama got a prize for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn't even know what he got it — he got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president." pic.twitter.com/P1FPTp4WGB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

Former President Obama earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, and it seems that, like many things about Obama, this fact is living rent-free in Trump's head. While answering questions in the Oval Office on October 9, Trump interrupted a reporter who brought up Obama's name while asking about the Nobel Prize. "He got a prize for doing nothing," Trump said of the former president (via X). He continued, "Obama got a prize; he didn't even know what he got it — he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... He was not a good president." He then clarified that "Sleepy Joe Biden" was a worse president than Obama before saying, "my election was a much more important election" than Obama's. As usual, Trump's rambling speech revealed he can't quit Biden or nicknames, but it also made it clear that he was triggered by the mere mention of Obama receiving the prize.