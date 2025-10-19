Nicole Kidman Once Brutally Took Aim At Tom Cruise With Cheeky Post-Divorce Comment

Nicole Kidman knows how to pick herself up after a divorce, that's for sure. In the wake of her split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, an iconic six-word comment the "Babygirl" star made on "The Late Show with David Letterman" after her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise is going viral.

Host David Letterman immediately started bombarding Kidman with questions about her divorce when she sat down on the show to promote her movie "The Others" in 2001. Kidman tried to avoid Letterman's probes and ramblings that her divorce wasn't the public's business. She awkwardly sipped from a mug on Letterman's desk and giggled as he told her she looked fantastic, admitting she didn't know how to take everyone's response to her newly single status. Then she offhandedly quipped, "Well, I can wear heels now," sending Letterman and the audience into hysterics.

"Now, we move on," she continued, after taking the jab at Cruise's height. Per IMDb, the "Mission Impossible" star is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, while Kidman is about 5 feet, 11 inches, according to IMDb. The memorable joke could apply to Urban, too, although the Australian pair's height difference was less extreme. IMDb says Urban stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.