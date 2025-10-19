Nicole Kidman Once Brutally Took Aim At Tom Cruise With Cheeky Post-Divorce Comment
Nicole Kidman knows how to pick herself up after a divorce, that's for sure. In the wake of her split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, an iconic six-word comment the "Babygirl" star made on "The Late Show with David Letterman" after her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise is going viral.
Host David Letterman immediately started bombarding Kidman with questions about her divorce when she sat down on the show to promote her movie "The Others" in 2001. Kidman tried to avoid Letterman's probes and ramblings that her divorce wasn't the public's business. She awkwardly sipped from a mug on Letterman's desk and giggled as he told her she looked fantastic, admitting she didn't know how to take everyone's response to her newly single status. Then she offhandedly quipped, "Well, I can wear heels now," sending Letterman and the audience into hysterics.
"Now, we move on," she continued, after taking the jab at Cruise's height. Per IMDb, the "Mission Impossible" star is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, while Kidman is about 5 feet, 11 inches, according to IMDb. The memorable joke could apply to Urban, too, although the Australian pair's height difference was less extreme. IMDb says Urban stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Nicole Kidman didn't want to split from Keith Urban
News of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split and impending divorce after 19 years of marriage broke on September 29, 2025. A source told the outlet that the "Lioness" star didn't want the relationship to end, however. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." While she was ultimately unsuccessful in that endeavor, it seems, the pair are apparently committed to keeping things civil for the sake of their kids.
The exes have two teenage daughters together, Sunday and Faith, and People reported that the divorce filing already sets up a plan for how to navigate the split with their daughters, including that they will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." They also won't speak badly about each other or any other family members and would both attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the September 30 divorce filing, which cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
Urban made headlines on October 1, 2025 after the country singer changed the lyrics to his song "The Fighter," which was reportedly inspired by Kidman. The original lyrics of the song are: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter." Per People, and as seen on his utility player Maggie Baugh's Instagram, Urban changed the words to "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player," while the two performed together. So, it seems he's moving on fast.