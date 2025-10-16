Meghan Markle & Sarah Ferguson's Royal Downfalls Are Surprisingly Similar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle had remarkably similar experiences in the royal family. As British columnist Sarah Vine pointed out in a September 2025 piece for the Daily Mail, the Duchess of York and the Duchess of Sussex both married the younger brother of someone who was in direct line for the throne. Then, they were both overshadowed by figures like Diana, Princess of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Likewise, both women also had tumultuous relationships with their more popular sisters-in-law. In May 2025, an insider informed Us Weekly that Kate Middleton had cut ties with Meghan for good and didn't even want to hear her name anymore. Obviously, the princess' reported dislike for the "Suits" alum likely stemmed from the whole Megxit debacle. Meanwhile, in former royal butler Paul Burrell's 2025 book, "The Royal Insider," he wrote that Diana's close relationship with Sarah Ferguson was irrevocably altered after the Duchess of York wrote about the Princess of Wales and her two children in her 1996 memoir.

Burrell claimed that "Diana felt used" and subsequently cut ties with her once close relative as a result. These royal tensions didn't exactly bode well for Meghan and Sarah's reputations since they further pitted them against their already-beloved sisters-in-law. Notably, in a March 2023 Times Radio interview, Sarah Ferguson herself admitted that being compared to Diana was harder than she let on. The Duchess of York confessed to using food as a coping mechanism to deal with the complex feelings that stemmed from watching the media body-shame her with cruel nicknames while gushing over the People's Princess' beauty. However, the similarities in their reputational downfalls don't end there either.