Stephen Miller's Wife Dials Up Cringey Behavior & Cosigns Fox News' Weird Praise For Her Husband

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, inserted herself into his feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the weirdest way possible, which is pretty on-brand for her. The Democrat clearly struck a nerve with the presidential aide during an October 2025 livestream, where she labeled him a "clown" and quipped that Stephen's anger at the world stemmed from his own feelings of inadequacy from being a petite 4'10" man (via YouTube). To defend her man, Katie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reposted a clip where Fox News' Jesse Watters bizarrely speculated that Ocasio-Cortez was angry at the White House staffer because she couldn't bed him. In addition to offering his fake condolences to the outspoken politician, Watters also argued, "[Stephen] is a high-value man because he has power and influence. Because he has vision and he's on a mission to save this republic," (via X).

After praising the Trump aide's political prowess throughout his defense, Watters also asserted that men like him have "younger wives with beautiful children." Notably, AOC is only two years older than Katie. Additionally, the famed Fox News personality's defense seemed strange to several X users, who snidely pointed out that virtually nobody was romantically interested in the White House's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Weirdly, Watters and Katie seemed to be locked in some sort of secret battle to see who could make more offensive remarks about the congresswoman. While speaking on Fox News herself, Katie clarified that her husband was "5'10," adding, "[AOC] is nothing but a sad, petty, childless adult, bemoaning the rich while flying on private planes." However, her staunch defense arguably underlined the fact that her words had gotten under Katie's skin.