Stephen Miller's Marriage Gave Everyone The Ick After His Wife's TMI Confession
Stephen Miller, the bald backbone of President Donald Trump's second administration, has been a fixture of far right politics since his youth. While his earnest behavior and intense beliefs might have earned Stephen a brutal nickname from Trump, it seems to be something his wife, Katie Miller, finds enjoyable. In a September 2025 appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Katie opened up to the titular host about what makes her marriage tick. After tossing around the somewhat inside joke of Stephen being called a "sexual matador" by diligent fans of Watters' show, Katie divulged what about her husband "gets me going in the morning." The answer: his speeches about one-upping his political enemies.
Watters: What is it like being married to Stephen Miller?
Miller: He's an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like let's start the day, I'm going to defeat the left and we are going to win. pic.twitter.com/Z545t5WT7s
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025
According to the above video from X, Katie loves Stephen's ability to wake up yapping, "ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do." While hearing a speech from Stephen first thing in the morning is Katie's cup of tea, it certainly cannot be the case for most people. Similar to the time Katie accidentally exposed how self-obsessed Stephen is by admitting he collects all of his appearances in the media, this moment most likely didn't land the way Katie meant it to. Of course getting to share ideas with a partner is a basic foundation for most any relationship to be built upon, but Katie's — and even Watters' — obsession with Stephen feels a bit off. In fact, there's much of the relationship between Katie and Stephen that has people scratching their heads.
Stephen Miller and Katie Miller are an odd couple
Many on X noticed that Katie Miller's response to Jesse Watters about what it's like to be married to Stephen Miller was odd. In response to the suggestion that Katie wakes up to Stephen's little speeches, one user wrote, "I'd prefer 'Good morning babe, I love you.' But that's me." Another very sarcastically pointed out how this behavior, "Sounds so romantic." While it's fairly obvious that it's a strange way to start the day, it's certainly not the only wild thing about Stephen and Katie's marriage.
When planning their wedding, Stephen went full-on diva mode trying to make the whole thing about Donald Trump. Most brides wouldn't have been so chill with this, but Katie seems to be more than willing to roll with it. Although, even her ability to keep Stephen the center of the relationship hasn't been enough to combat against salacious rumors of infidelity.
After a stint as a special government employee, billionaire Elon Musk had to vacate the White House in May 2025. Before letting the door hit him on the way out, Musk poached Katie to come work for him in a mysterious capacity. This led to a suggestion of a bitter feud brewing between Musk and Stephen, and raised the eyebrows of many. Perhaps Katie's appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" was to silence any lingering rumors now that Musk seems to be infiltrating the Trump administration yet again.