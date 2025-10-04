Stephen Miller's Marriage Gave Everyone The Ick After His Wife's TMI Confession

Stephen Miller, the bald backbone of President Donald Trump's second administration, has been a fixture of far right politics since his youth. While his earnest behavior and intense beliefs might have earned Stephen a brutal nickname from Trump, it seems to be something his wife, Katie Miller, finds enjoyable. In a September 2025 appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Katie opened up to the titular host about what makes her marriage tick. After tossing around the somewhat inside joke of Stephen being called a "sexual matador" by diligent fans of Watters' show, Katie divulged what about her husband "gets me going in the morning." The answer: his speeches about one-upping his political enemies.

Watters: What is it like being married to Stephen Miller? Miller: He's an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like let's start the day, I'm going to defeat the left and we are going to win. pic.twitter.com/Z545t5WT7s — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

According to the above video from X, Katie loves Stephen's ability to wake up yapping, "ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do." While hearing a speech from Stephen first thing in the morning is Katie's cup of tea, it certainly cannot be the case for most people. Similar to the time Katie accidentally exposed how self-obsessed Stephen is by admitting he collects all of his appearances in the media, this moment most likely didn't land the way Katie meant it to. Of course getting to share ideas with a partner is a basic foundation for most any relationship to be built upon, but Katie's — and even Watters' — obsession with Stephen feels a bit off. In fact, there's much of the relationship between Katie and Stephen that has people scratching their heads.