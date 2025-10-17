The Subtle Sign Jennifer Garner Never Wanted Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie To Be Together

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in September 2016 and began a messy, years-long divorce battle, many of their fans and peers reacted with shock, sorrow, and sympathy. For example, Pitt's "Ocean's Eleven" co-star George Clooney expressed sadness over the news, saying, "It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that," according to the BBC. However, Jennifer Garner, who was also going through marriage troubles at the time, and therefore could certainly relate to Jolie and Pitt, didn't sound quite as broken up over the split that rocked the world. In footage published by the Daily Mail, Garner appeared to be in high spirits while out grabbing coffee with a pal and jokingly told paparazzi that she and the "Fight Club" star had started seeing each other just a few weeks after he and Jolie parted ways. "Did you know? Brad and I are dating. Isn't that great?" Garner said, laughing in amusement.

We're not surprised that Garner's reaction was more lighthearted than lamenting, considering she'd already hinted at whose side she supported when the love triangle drama between Pitt, Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston went down in the mid-2000s. Spoiler alert: she wasn't Team Brangelina. The "13 Going on 30" star admitted during an interview for Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue that she was one of the numerous people who hadn't wanted to see Aniston and Pitt's marriage end in divorce and had hoped for a happy ending to their love story. "When Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt broke up, I was dying to see something that said they were getting back together," Garner told the magazine.