The Subtle Sign Jennifer Garner Never Wanted Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie To Be Together
When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in September 2016 and began a messy, years-long divorce battle, many of their fans and peers reacted with shock, sorrow, and sympathy. For example, Pitt's "Ocean's Eleven" co-star George Clooney expressed sadness over the news, saying, "It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that," according to the BBC. However, Jennifer Garner, who was also going through marriage troubles at the time, and therefore could certainly relate to Jolie and Pitt, didn't sound quite as broken up over the split that rocked the world. In footage published by the Daily Mail, Garner appeared to be in high spirits while out grabbing coffee with a pal and jokingly told paparazzi that she and the "Fight Club" star had started seeing each other just a few weeks after he and Jolie parted ways. "Did you know? Brad and I are dating. Isn't that great?" Garner said, laughing in amusement.
We're not surprised that Garner's reaction was more lighthearted than lamenting, considering she'd already hinted at whose side she supported when the love triangle drama between Pitt, Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston went down in the mid-2000s. Spoiler alert: she wasn't Team Brangelina. The "13 Going on 30" star admitted during an interview for Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue that she was one of the numerous people who hadn't wanted to see Aniston and Pitt's marriage end in divorce and had hoped for a happy ending to their love story. "When Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt broke up, I was dying to see something that said they were getting back together," Garner told the magazine.
Garner & her ex-husband Ben Affleck have a friendly relationship, and so do Aniston & Pitt
Jennifer Garner made the comment about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 2005 divorce to Vanity Fair while discussing the reactions to her own split from Ben Affleck. In Garner's case, many fans had also been hopeful that she and Affleck would patch things up. Although the "Daredevil" co-stars separated in June 2015, they raised fans' hopes for a potential reconciliation quite a few times. They enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas with their three kids and continued to seek marriage counseling in the weeks following their split announcement. Garner even called her then-estranged husband "the love of my life" in her Vanity Fair interview. But while the road was long, Garner and Affleck eventually divorced in 2018 and became amicable co-parents.
While they don't have kids to co-parent, Pitt and Aniston's post-divorce relationship appears to be just as friendly as Garner and Affleck's. The "Bullet Train" actor showed up at Aniston's 50th birthday bash in 2019, and the pair had everyone gushing when they hugged backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards the following year. The former couple also proved how comfortable they were with each other during a virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" in 2020. As seen in a video posted on YouTube, Pitt excitedly greeted his ex-wife, "Hi, Aniston," to which she responded, "Hi, Pitt." The "Ad Astra" actor went on to ask, "How ya doing?" and Aniston sweetly replied, "Good, honey," before asking Pitt the same question. The exchange left not only their fellow actors smiling but also sent fans into a frenzy on social media, proving that Pitt and Aniston will always be an iconic couple.