Bret Baier's Wife Flaunts Killer Legs In Anniversary Post, But They Can't Distract From His True Height
When Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his wife, Amy Baier, first met in 2002, marriage wasn't necessarily a foregone conclusion. Juicy details from the couple's first date in 2002 indicated that Bret was much more certain about the possibility of a long-term connection. However, they worked through their obstacles and married in 2004. On October 9, 2025, Bret and Amy celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. "Forever blessed because of you @bretbaier! Happy 21st Anniversary!" Amy proclaimed, tagging her husband. Amy paired the message with a photo of her and Brett together during a night out, and Bret's true height was apparent.
The Fox News journalist donned one of his fav 'fits: light pants, a contrasting sport coat, and loafers. Amy wore a black minidress for the occasion, and her long, lean legs were on prominent display. Her high heels made her legs look even longer. They also gave her a height boost, making her taller than her spouse.
While this height detail might be notable to some viewers, it's pretty much the norm for photos of the Baiers, since Amy is constantly towering over her husband. Although Bret is 5'11," two inches taller than the average U.S. male, his wife's clearly taller than the average of 5'3.5" for women. While Amy's exact numbers are unknown, she's actually a tad shorter than Bret when she's wearing flats.
Bret doesn't mind ceding the spotlight
When Bret Baier and Amy Baier first met, his career as a national journalist was taking off. In contrast, Amy has worked in multiple fields throughout her career, including the fashion and health care industries. She's also been devoted to philanthropic causes for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., as a way to thank them for supporting their son, Paul Baier, with his heart health needs.
Since Bret's work life keeps him in the spotlight, he appears content with letting Amy take center stage, whether they're out on a date or attending a red carpet event. Amy looked especially tall when they went to the 2023 Kentucky Derby, since she accessorized with high heels and a poofy fascinator. Bret's also accustomed to being one of the shorter members of the family, since both of the Baiers' sons are taller than him.
In his marriage, rather than being focused on height, the Fox News host appears to be focused on equal partnership. He's noted that Paul's heart surgeries had a profound impact. "It only made our relationship stronger because we were helping each other get through it," Bret informed Franciscan Media. He's also paid homage to their balanced bond across multiple anniversary posts, frequently referring to Amy as his "co-anchor in life." When they celebrated their 2019 anniversary, Bret wrote on Facebook, "15 years ago today I married this beautiful woman. It's been an amazing journey with my co-anchor in life. Happy Anniversary @amyhbaier!"