Bret Baier's Wife Flaunts Killer Legs In Anniversary Post, But They Can't Distract From His True Height

When Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his wife, Amy Baier, first met in 2002, marriage wasn't necessarily a foregone conclusion. Juicy details from the couple's first date in 2002 indicated that Bret was much more certain about the possibility of a long-term connection. However, they worked through their obstacles and married in 2004. On October 9, 2025, Bret and Amy celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. "Forever blessed because of you @bretbaier! Happy 21st Anniversary!" Amy proclaimed, tagging her husband. Amy paired the message with a photo of her and Brett together during a night out, and Bret's true height was apparent.

The Fox News journalist donned one of his fav 'fits: light pants, a contrasting sport coat, and loafers. Amy wore a black minidress for the occasion, and her long, lean legs were on prominent display. Her high heels made her legs look even longer. They also gave her a height boost, making her taller than her spouse.

While this height detail might be notable to some viewers, it's pretty much the norm for photos of the Baiers, since Amy is constantly towering over her husband. Although Bret is 5'11," two inches taller than the average U.S. male, his wife's clearly taller than the average of 5'3.5" for women. While Amy's exact numbers are unknown, she's actually a tad shorter than Bret when she's wearing flats.