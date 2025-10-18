What We Know About Lori Loughlin's Husband, Mossimo Giannulli & His Fashion Career

Mossimo Giannulli didn't rest on his laurels for too long after selling Mossimo in 2006. In 2011, he founded G/FORE, another sportswear brand focusing specifically on golf. History repeated itself in early 2018, when Giannulli sold G/FORE to fellow clothing company Peter Millar for an undisclosed amount. After the sale, Giannulli remained part of the company as its chief creative officer. By the following year, however, Giannulli's name had become one that was rather unfashionable to associate with.

After Giannulli and now-estranged wife Lori Loughlin were implicated in the 2019 college admissions scandal, they were each dealt prison sentences. Loughlin was given two months, while Giannulli got a slightly harsher sentence of five months behind bars. The Mossimo founder began serving his sentence in November 2020. He was released early and allowed to serve out the final two weeks of his sentence under home confinement in April 2021. All the while, his former brand suffered.

Though Target had already begun the process of removing Mossimo products from its stores in 2017 amid a change in strategy, the company still felt the need to disavow the brand and its creator when the admissions scandal broke two years later. "We haven't had a working relationship with Mossimo Giannulli in over a decade and we no longer carry any Mossimo branded products at Target," it said in a statement at the time (via Fox Business). Following his release from prison, and despite his separation from Loughlin, Giannulli seems to be trying to get his fashion career back on track. In early October 2025, around the time news of his breakup came out, Giannulli was spotted taking part in a photoshoot for G/FORE (per TMZ).