What We Know About Lori Loughlin's Husband, Mossimo Giannulli & His Fashion Career
In early October, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the list of celebrity couples that broke up in 2025, with People confirming that the two had separated but had no plans to formally divorce at that stage. Still, even before the split, there were some glaring red flags in Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage, such as the fact that their involvement in the now-infamous 2019 college admissions scandal evidently played a major part in their failed romance. However, while Loughlin is well known for her role as Rebecca Katsopolis on the beloved sitcom "Full House," Giannulli is less of a household name for those not familiar with the fashion world. So, what exactly do we know about Loughlin's husband and his career?
Giannulli founded Mossimo, a beach and streetwear brand named after himself, in 1986, when he was around 23 years old. The company boasted millions in sales by the early 1990s, and went public in 1996. However, just two years later, its stock price had fallen dramatically, with many attributing Mossimo's fall from grace to its founder's attempts to expand into the high-fashion market too rapidly. That said, Mossimo managed to bounce back in 2000, when Giannulli inked a lucrative licensing deal with retail chain Target. In 2006, Giannulli sold his namesake company outright, with the Iconix Brand Group purchasing Mossimo in a deal valued at just shy of $120 million, per the Los Angeles Business Journal. But while Giannulli's fashion career didn't end when he sold Mossimo, his public troubles were also far from over.
How the college admissions scandal affected Mossimo Giannulli's business
Mossimo Giannulli didn't rest on his laurels for too long after selling Mossimo in 2006. In 2011, he founded G/FORE, another sportswear brand focusing specifically on golf. History repeated itself in early 2018, when Giannulli sold G/FORE to fellow clothing company Peter Millar for an undisclosed amount. After the sale, Giannulli remained part of the company as its chief creative officer. By the following year, however, Giannulli's name had become one that was rather unfashionable to associate with.
After Giannulli and now-estranged wife Lori Loughlin were implicated in the 2019 college admissions scandal, they were each dealt prison sentences. Loughlin was given two months, while Giannulli got a slightly harsher sentence of five months behind bars. The Mossimo founder began serving his sentence in November 2020. He was released early and allowed to serve out the final two weeks of his sentence under home confinement in April 2021. All the while, his former brand suffered.
Though Target had already begun the process of removing Mossimo products from its stores in 2017 amid a change in strategy, the company still felt the need to disavow the brand and its creator when the admissions scandal broke two years later. "We haven't had a working relationship with Mossimo Giannulli in over a decade and we no longer carry any Mossimo branded products at Target," it said in a statement at the time (via Fox Business). Following his release from prison, and despite his separation from Loughlin, Giannulli seems to be trying to get his fashion career back on track. In early October 2025, around the time news of his breakup came out, Giannulli was spotted taking part in a photoshoot for G/FORE (per TMZ).