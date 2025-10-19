Kate Middleton's Go-To Handbags For Casual Outings Come With A Hefty Price Tag

Even before Kate Middleton married Prince William in a fairytale royal wedding, she was in the spotlight, with people examining everything that she did and wore while out in public. And while Kate has taken to donning tiaras as a senior royal family member, she's not dressed to the nines for every outing. But even with her casual outfits, some of her go-to items still have quite the hefty price tag. Even back when Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Edinburgh, she was seen carrying a Longchamp tote bag that was not exactly inexpensive.

The exact tote she was carrying was a Longchamp Le Pliage bag, and while that specific bag doesn't seem to be available anymore, a similar bag currently retails on French luxury brand's website for $660. Years after graduation, Kate was again seen carrying what appeared to be other, larger Longchamp tote bags. Depending on the exact style, they can cost up to $445.