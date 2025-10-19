Kate Middleton's Go-To Handbags For Casual Outings Come With A Hefty Price Tag
Even before Kate Middleton married Prince William in a fairytale royal wedding, she was in the spotlight, with people examining everything that she did and wore while out in public. And while Kate has taken to donning tiaras as a senior royal family member, she's not dressed to the nines for every outing. But even with her casual outfits, some of her go-to items still have quite the hefty price tag. Even back when Kate graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Edinburgh, she was seen carrying a Longchamp tote bag that was not exactly inexpensive.
The exact tote she was carrying was a Longchamp Le Pliage bag, and while that specific bag doesn't seem to be available anymore, a similar bag currently retails on French luxury brand's website for $660. Years after graduation, Kate was again seen carrying what appeared to be other, larger Longchamp tote bags. Depending on the exact style, they can cost up to $445.
Kate Middleton and other celebs love this classic brand
This functional bag trend just doesn't seem to quit, and Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't the only celebrity who loves the Longchamp Le Pliage bag. They've been seen on the arms of Kendall Jenner, Lila Moss, Jennifer Lopez, and more. The bags first became stylish in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and even Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle had one. The bag is still popular, thanks to its timeless, classic styling and practicality.
While for many of us non-royals and non-celebs, it's an expensive handbag, Kate lived a lavish lifestyle even before marrying into the royal family. So, it might be that she doesn't even consider it a pricey accessory. But it is one of those items that's made to last if you take good care of it. If you do the girl math with the cost of the bag and how long you'll use it, it might be worth it to follow in Kate's fashion footsteps.