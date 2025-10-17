Weird Things About Gavin Newsom's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

California Governor Gavin Newsom was once said to be San Francisco's most eligible bachelor, but he didn't remain single for long after his divorce from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Both Guilfoyle and Newsom moved on incredibly fast after their marriage, but the latter also weathered a scandal in between relationships. In what was one of Newsom's most controversial moments, the governor had an affair with his campaign director Alex Tourk's wife, Ruby Rippey-Tourk, in 2005 before he and Guilfoyle divorced. Adding to the scandal was the fact that Rippey-Tourk was Newsom's appointment secretary. The then-mayor admitted to the affair and apologized once the dalliance came to light in 2007.

Someone who weathered the media tempest alongside Newsom at the time was his then-girlfriend and current wife, Jennifer Siebel, whom he started dating in 2006 before his affair with Rippey-Tourk became a public scandal. Newsom met Siebel, an actor and documentary filmmaker, on a blind date and they had an instant connection. A friend of Newsom's, party planner Stanlee Gatti, told W magazine that he thought it was love at first sight. "As soon as I saw them interact I thought, 'This is it,'" he disclosed. Siebel, meanwhile, has claimed that she knew little of Newsom's controversial love life when she met him, which seems odd given the amount of publicity it garnered. In fact, Siebel was often mistaken for Newsom's former 20-year-old girlfriend Brittanie Mountz (who was half his age), when they first started dating.

Newsom and Siebel got engaged in late 2007, and avid pundits can't help but notice that there are plenty of strange things about the couple's marriage some are all too happy to ignore.