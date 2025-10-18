Tragic Details About Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife, Kelley

"Doc" star Scott Wolf and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, announced their split after over 20 years of marriage in June 2025. They have three children together. The actor and former roommate on MTV's "Real World: New Orleans" met on a blind date in 2002 (via Us Weekly) and have lived a relatively quiet and seemingly happy life in Utah before their split and the sad events that followed.

According to People, Kelley made a statement via a now-deleted Instagram post, while Scott gave a statement to the publication, calling the divorce filing "the most difficult decision of my life" and asking for privacy as they focus on their children. Kelley's Instagram post also reportedly mentioned their children and praised Scott as a father, but contained some cryptic statements. "My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change," she wrote. "I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love."

In Hollywood, separate divorce statements sometimes foreshadow trouble, and that's sadly the case for Kelley and Scott. Kelley, in particular, has faced some tragic criminal charges and mental health troubles after announcing her split from Scott.