Tragic Details About Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife, Kelley
"Doc" star Scott Wolf and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, announced their split after over 20 years of marriage in June 2025. They have three children together. The actor and former roommate on MTV's "Real World: New Orleans" met on a blind date in 2002 (via Us Weekly) and have lived a relatively quiet and seemingly happy life in Utah before their split and the sad events that followed.
According to People, Kelley made a statement via a now-deleted Instagram post, while Scott gave a statement to the publication, calling the divorce filing "the most difficult decision of my life" and asking for privacy as they focus on their children. Kelley's Instagram post also reportedly mentioned their children and praised Scott as a father, but contained some cryptic statements. "My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change," she wrote. "I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love."
In Hollywood, separate divorce statements sometimes foreshadow trouble, and that's sadly the case for Kelley and Scott. Kelley, in particular, has faced some tragic criminal charges and mental health troubles after announcing her split from Scott.
Kelley Wolf was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold
Kelley Wolf was placed on her first psychiatric hold amid her divorce from Scott Wolf on June 13, 2025, after an exchange with authorities that was broadcast on Instagram Live (via People). As seen on a video later posted to her Instagram page and then deleted, Utah County sheriff's deputies came to her room at the Sundance Resort in Sundance, Utah where she'd been staying and handcuffed her to make sure she got the help she needed after she "made some comments to your dad and comments to people that are concerning," per an officer in the video.
In a statement given to People, authorities said they took Kelley to a local hospital after detaining her and only restrained her for safety reasons. Days after the incident, Kelley confirmed she was put on an involuntary 5150 hold on June 13 in a now-deleted Instagram post (via People). The hold, allowed under the Utah commitment law, "allows clients to be admitted to a behavioral inpatient unit on an involuntary basis for a 72 hour period," per Davis Behavioral Health, a facility in Utah.
"No mental illness. No addictions," she reportedly wrote in the post, after being released from the hold. "Just a woman who SURVIVED an involuntary 5150 and went on a 1st DATE 2-night. So nervous! OMG!"
Kelley in legal trouble
According to People, Kelley Wolf is charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic communications harassment after an exchange with Scott on August 25, 2025, and two counts of misdemeanor electronic disclosure of personal identifying information for allegedly releasing Scott's phone number on the internet. She was arrested and brought to jail on August 26, 2025. She was held on $5,000 bond until her release on August 28, 2025. She was released under the conditions that she not drink alcohol or take any drugs unless a doctor prescribes them. She also must "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behavioral, psychological, or psychiatric treatment" that is required of her. Scott also filed for a new temporary restraining order against Kelley on August 28, according to People. He had previously filed for one and removed it.
In September, Kelley was charged with her fourth misdemeanor for allegedly violating the August 28 protective order when she tried to contact her youngest son using a friend's phone to call one of his friends, according to People. She also allegedly called Scott outside of designated mediation hours, before the judge set parameters for them to speak on the phone. Kelley released a statement to the outlet. "Anyone who continues to put pressure on a mother when all she's doing is fighting for her children is somebody who needs to check themselves," she said, in part. Per the legal orders in place, Kelley isn't allowed to contact her children directly or indirectly, but may speak with Scott on the phone.
Kelley Wolf is alleging she was 'malnourished' at a mental health facility
Kelley Wolf has entered rehabilitation centers twice amid her divorce from Scott Wolf and legal troubles. The "Real World: New Orleans" star was reportedly "unable to attend" a scheduled court appearance on September 30, 2025, because the prosecution told the judge she was under the impression that Kelley was being treated at a mental health facility in Utah, according to People. Kelley had previously entered a facility earlier in September, but left after a few days and was staying at a hotel, per another People report.
After she exited the facility, Kelley alleged in her Instagram Stories that she was "malnourished" there, Us Weekly reported. In an Instagram post on September 19, she said that she had "anxiety, occasional insomnia, ADHD and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that causes chronic pain but is not a mental illness." EDS is a "group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls," according to Mayo Clinic. She said she would share paperwork to confront stigmas and misinformation related to mental health disorders, but doesn't appear to have done so.