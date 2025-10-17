The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Alex Had A Scary Health Emergency

Food Network star Ree Drummond hit it big when her blog The Pioneer Woman became the basis for a TV series of the same name just five years after its creation. But despite all her success, Ree has faced her share of tragedy over the years. Ree's husband Ladd Drummond was seriously injured in a 2021 accident, their younger daughter Paige Drummond was arrested on a public intoxication charge in 2019, and their older daughter Alex Drummond had a scary health emergency after giving birth.

Alex and her husband Mauricio Scott announced that she was expecting in June 2024, later revealing in an post to her Instagram Stories in December that her pregnancy was being treated as high-risk (per Parade). The big day came that same month and, at first, the birth of Alex's daughter Sofia seemed to go off without a hitch. After returning home, however, Alex found herself back in the hospital a lot sooner than expected.

"I noticed pretty severe swelling in my legs which didn't happen my entire pregnancy, so that caused me to take my [blood pressure] at home and it was 160/110," Alex wrote on Instagram Stories (via Taste of Country), adding that she relayed this to her doctor, who told her to go back to the hospital. "Being fresh with a newborn, I was an emotional wreck about having to go back in, but thankfully my mom was in town and immediately came over to help Mauricio with Sofia," Alex continued. Alex was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia.