Pippa Middleton's Lavish Wedding Angered More Than Just Harry & Meghan

In 2017, Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in a lavish ceremony. But if you've ever wondered what Pippa and James' wedding was really like, experiences apparently varied quite a bit. The bride and groom themselves certainly seemed happy, but it's also been reported that Pippa's demands for the wedding upset guests Prince Harry and then-girlfriend Meghan Markle. And as it turns out, the Duke of Sussex and his now wife weren't the only ones angered by how Pippa's big day played out.

Keep in mind, when we say Pippa's wedding was lavish, we mean it was lavish. It didn't quite reach the levels of an actual royal wedding, of course, but the total bill was still estimated to be in the realm of £250,000 GBP (just under $334,000 USD at the time of this writing), according to Hello. And despite the fact that the wedding took place at Bucklebury Manor, the estate owned by Pippa's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, the reception was such a production that it still managed to annoy people living nearby. To that end, Hello further reports that Carole actually had to issue an apology to her neighbors for all the noise.

This sort of thing also wasn't an isolated incident for Pippa and James. According to the Daily Mail, the couple once again found themselves at the center of neighbor-related drama in September 2025, when Pippa threw an elaborate party for James' 50th birthday. "I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in. People with money," one upset neighbor told the outlet.