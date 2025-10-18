Monica Lewinsky's Emotional Confession About Bill Clinton Scandal Is So Heartbreaking

Monica Lewinsky has shown some telltale signs that her affair with Bill Clinton was more traumatic than she let on. However, the difficulty she dealt with was never more apparent than when she broke down in tears while remembering her experience during an October 2025 event. Lewinsky joined Amanda Knox at a screening of "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" — a true crime drama based on the latter's court case — and told the audience that the project aimed "to show yet again what happens when young women are thrust onto the world stage and feasted on by the media," per the Daily Mail.

The activist and podcaster then got emotional as she spoke about the miniseries' finale episode, which focused on the aftermath of Knox's eight-year legal battle before being acquitted of the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy. While speaking about Knox's struggles, a tearful Lewinsky hinted that she endured similar tragic moments in her life after her scandal with Clinton. "I think some of what really moved me in the finale was ... showing the aftermath, because it's very hard for people to understand that this happens, not just to a person, but to a family," Lewinsky said in footage published by the outlet. "And the consequences can be very far-reaching. And it's really — as hard as the trauma can be to survive, surviving the aftermath is sometimes harder."