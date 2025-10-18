Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Had A Close Bond With Her Sister Freida

In March 2025, Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at 82. Dolly met Dean on the first day she moved to Nashville in 1964, when she was just 18 years old, and the two were married two years later. For over 60 years, Dolly and Dean managed to keep the spark alive in their marriage, a relationship that Dolly kept mostly out of the spotlight. Dean was also close with Dolly's sister Freida, who shared a special bond with him outside of Dolly's own marriage.

In a Facebook post marking the five-month anniversary of Dean's death Freida shared a touching story and a rare photo of her with Dean and Dolly on the day of her first wedding. "It's been five months since Carl passed, and I have a memory of him that I wanted to share. I had my first wedding at Dolly and Carl's house and I asked Carl to give me away. He laughed and said, 'I'll be glad to.' He proudly walked me down the steps of their Brentwood house. That marriage may not have lasted, but my love and admiration for Dolly and Carl will last forever."

Freida, the second-youngest of Dolly's 11 siblings, also pursued a music career, though hers involved performing in a punk band in the 1980s. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Freida now works as an ordained minister and even operates her own wedding chapel in Sevierville, Tennessee.