Trump Administration Members Keep Getting Caught Doing One Embarrassing Thing

The inner thoughts of certain members of Donald Trump's inner circle aren't a mystery anymore. FBI Director Kash Patel apparently needed some reassurance while he was bombarded with questions about the Epstein files during a September 2025 hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like he could get it from his peers, so Patel supposedly took a piece of paper that had "Director Patel" printed on the top and wrote, "Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks."

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Worse, the controversial FBI director wasn't particularly discreet with his affirmations so the cameras got a clear glimpse of them during the hearing. After seeing the paper, many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to poke fun at the Republican. While one person quipped, "Kash Patel has a mini vision board," another could relate to his struggles on some level, joking, "This reads like the pep talk I give myself before every holiday with my family." Some commentators were convinced that the former federal prosecutor had "Live, Laugh, Love" written in some corner of his home too.

By then, several celebrities had already publicly slammed Kash Patel, so the Internet's comments likely only added salt to his wounds. But the FBI director may have found some solace in knowing that he wasn't the only Trump staffer to have made the embarrassing flub. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's notes were also clearly visible when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in October 2025. However, she needed something entirely different from Patel to get through the brutal hearing.