For more than a decade, Alison Victoria has been a fixture on television within the home-and-decor space. Becoming a TV personality, however, was never her original endgame — nor was it even on her radar. "Design was always what I wanted to do," she explained during an appearance on talk show "HGTV House Party." When a TV opportunity arose, however, she jumped at it — and has never looked back.

As it happened, she happened to be a natural in front of the camera, which quickly caught the attention of television viewers and HGTV executives. Since making her TV debut in a 2010 episode of "House Crashers" on the now-defunct DIY Network (which was subsequently rebranded as Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network), the charismatic interior designer has gone on to become a fan favorite on HGTV, appearing in numerous shows over the years, ranging from her Chicago-based signature show, "Windy City Flip," to competition series "Rock the Block" — and was even one of the HGTV stars tapped for the synergistic movie tie-in "Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge."

In 2025, she made a big move and took her talents to a whole new show that provided both a fresh start and something of a full-circle moment. To find out more about her amazing journey — which is only just beginning and far from over — keep reading to experience the stunning transformation of HGTV star Alison Victoria.